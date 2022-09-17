Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, boys soccer and girls volleyball action.

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Alonzo Balderrama, Arbor View — The junior passed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and a TD in a 34-0 victory over Green Valley.

Carson Hansen, Pahranagat Valley — The senior rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-6 victory over Eureka.

Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty — The junior rushed 23 times for 162 yards in a 25-18 victory over Kamehameha (Hawaii).

Marcellus Moore, Basic — The senior rushed for a touchdown and caught a TD pass in a 27-0 victory over Spring Valley.

JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The senior rushed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-35 victory over Foothill.

Boys soccer

Pablo Flores, Green Valley — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Blue Ridge (Arizona) and three goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Snowflake (Arizona).

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo — The senior had a goal and three assists in an 8-0 victory over Cristo Rey.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior had three goals in an assist in a 7-0 victory over Blue Ridge (Arizona) and three goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Snowflake (Arizona).

Orlando Zurita, Equipo — The senior had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Cristo Rey.

Girls volleyball

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Arbor View 34, Green Valley 0

Class 5A vs out of state

Bishop Gorman 70, Brookwood (Georgia) 10

Liberty 25, Kamehameha (Hawaii) 18

Class 5A vs. 4A

Legacy 34, Durango 12

Shadow Ridge 48, Foothill 35

Class 4A

Basic 27, Spring Valley 0

Cheyenne 13, Mojave 10

Del Sol 26, Bonanza 20

Silverado 43, Coronado 0

Class 4A vs. 3A

Eldorado 17, Chaparral 14

Las Vegas 35, Rancho 7

Class 3A

Moapa Valley 7, Pahrump Valley 6

SLAM Nevada 56, Valley 8

Class 2A

Lake Mead Academy 38, Democracy Prep 12

The Meadows 65, Calvary Chapel 9

Needles 52, Laughlin 0

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 40, Eureka 6

Boys soccer

Equipo 8, Cristo Rey 0

Green Valley 7, Blue Ridge (Arizona) 0

Green Valley 8, Snowflake (Arizona) 0

Mojave 5, Doral Academy 4

