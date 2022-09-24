Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football and girls volleyball action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior completed 11 of 14 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards and a TD in a 63-0 victory over Arbor View.
Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed five times for 124 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 7 passes for 134 yards in a 53-7 victory over Sierra Vista.
Justyn Delzeit, Green Valley — The senior completed 16 of 24 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 victory over Basic.
Jayden Robertson, Liberty — The junior caught three passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-6 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The senior completed 8 of 11 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a TD in a 65-0 victory over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
Mikaela Fellows, Tech — The freshman had four kills in a 2-0 victory over Pahrump Valley and six kills in a 2-1 victory over Bonanza.
Libbie Ferreiro, Tech — The sophomore had six aces and five assists in a 2-0 victory over Pahrump Valley and six assists in a 2-0 victory over Cristo Rey.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Bishop Gorman 63, Arbor View 0
Canyon Springs 27, Legacy 14
Desert Pines 42, Centennial 7
Liberty 41, Faith Lutheran 6
Class 5A vs. 4A
Green Valley 24, Basic 10
Class 4A
Coronado 55, Bonanza 0
Durango 41, Del Sol 6
Las Vegas 55, Clark 20
Shadow Ridge 53, Sierra Vista 7
Silverado 65, Chaparral 0
Class 3A
Boulder City 28, Pahrump Valley 25
Eldorado 46, Cadence 0
Moapa Valley 45, Rancho 7
Virgin Valley 45, Somerset-Losee 12
Western 22, Valley 0
Class 2A
Lake Mead 35, Lincoln County 30
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Green Valley 25-9, 25-23, 25-18
Coral Academy d. Amplus Academy 25-11, 25-10, 25-16
Tech d. Bonanza, 25-13, 17-25, 15-9
Tech d. Cristo Rey 25-9, 25-8
Tech d. Pahrump Valley 25-10, 25-9
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.