Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football and girls volleyball action.

Liberty wide receiver Jayden Robertson (7) looks in a long reception for a touchdown over Faith Lutheran during the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior completed 11 of 14 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards and a TD in a 63-0 victory over Arbor View.

Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed five times for 124 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 7 passes for 134 yards in a 53-7 victory over Sierra Vista.

Justyn Delzeit, Green Valley — The senior completed 16 of 24 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 victory over Basic.

Jayden Robertson, Liberty — The junior caught three passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-6 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The senior completed 8 of 11 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a TD in a 65-0 victory over Chaparral.

Girls volleyball

Mikaela Fellows, Tech — The freshman had four kills in a 2-0 victory over Pahrump Valley and six kills in a 2-1 victory over Bonanza.

Libbie Ferreiro, Tech — The sophomore had six aces and five assists in a 2-0 victory over Pahrump Valley and six assists in a 2-0 victory over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 63, Arbor View 0

Canyon Springs 27, Legacy 14

Desert Pines 42, Centennial 7

Liberty 41, Faith Lutheran 6

Class 5A vs. 4A

Green Valley 24, Basic 10

Class 4A

Coronado 55, Bonanza 0

Durango 41, Del Sol 6

Las Vegas 55, Clark 20

Shadow Ridge 53, Sierra Vista 7

Silverado 65, Chaparral 0

Class 3A

Boulder City 28, Pahrump Valley 25

Eldorado 46, Cadence 0

Moapa Valley 45, Rancho 7

Virgin Valley 45, Somerset-Losee 12

Western 22, Valley 0

Class 2A

Lake Mead 35, Lincoln County 30

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Green Valley 25-9, 25-23, 25-18

Coral Academy d. Amplus Academy 25-11, 25-10, 25-16

Tech d. Bonanza, 25-13, 17-25, 15-9

Tech d. Cristo Rey 25-9, 25-8

Tech d. Pahrump Valley 25-10, 25-9

