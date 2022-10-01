Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Bishop Gorman’s defense — The Gaels returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recorded a safety in a 58-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed three times for 75 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 75 yards and a TD in a 55-6 victory over Bonanza.
Caden Harris, Silverado — The senior rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 72-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Treyshaun Jackson, Desert Pines — The freshman returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including one from 99 yards, in a 28-10 victory over Green Valley.
Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD in a 45-3 victory over Palo Verde.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Arbor View 45, Palo Verde 3
Bishop Gorman 58, Canyton Springs 0
Desert Pines 28, Green Valley 10
Foothill 46, Legacy 6
Liberty 56, Centennial 14
Class 4A
Coronado 41, Mojave 0
Desert Oasis 35, Chaparral 21
Durango 28, Clark 0
Shadow Ridge 55, Bonanza 6
Silverado 72, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Class 3A
Boulder City 37, Eldorado 7
Moapa Valley 51, Valley 0
SLAM Nevada 42, Pahrump Valley 6
Virgin Valley 21, Rancho 0
Class 2A
Lake Mead 52, White Pine 0
The Meadows 42, Lincoln County 0
Class 1A
Pahranagat Valley 46, Beatty 8
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.