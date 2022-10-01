83°F
jeff_german
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 9:53 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2022 - 10:00 pm
Arbor View’s quarterback Michael Kearns (7) looks to throw the ball during the first hal ...
Arbor View’s quarterback Michael Kearns (7) looks to throw the ball during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Arbor View's quarterback Michael Kearns (7) looks to throw the ball during the first hal ...
Arbor View’s quarterback Michael Kearns (7) looks to throw the ball during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Bishop Gorman’s defense — The Gaels returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recorded a safety in a 58-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed three times for 75 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 75 yards and a TD in a 55-6 victory over Bonanza.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The senior rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 72-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Treyshaun Jackson, Desert Pines — The freshman returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including one from 99 yards, in a 28-10 victory over Green Valley.

Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD in a 45-3 victory over Palo Verde.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Arbor View 45, Palo Verde 3

Bishop Gorman 58, Canyton Springs 0

Desert Pines 28, Green Valley 10

Foothill 46, Legacy 6

Liberty 56, Centennial 14

Class 4A

Coronado 41, Mojave 0

Desert Oasis 35, Chaparral 21

Durango 28, Clark 0

Shadow Ridge 55, Bonanza 6

Silverado 72, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Class 3A

Boulder City 37, Eldorado 7

Moapa Valley 51, Valley 0

SLAM Nevada 42, Pahrump Valley 6

Virgin Valley 21, Rancho 0

Class 2A

Lake Mead 52, White Pine 0

The Meadows 42, Lincoln County 0

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 46, Beatty 8

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

