Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The junior pitcher scattered three hits while striking out eight to earn a 5-0 shutout against Legacy.
Lorenzo Anguiano, SLAM Academy: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Bulls routed Canyon Springs 15-3.
Jack Freiert, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the Dragons’ 15-0 win over Mojave.
James Nelson, The Meadows: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out 15 while allowing four hits to lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 win over White Pine.
Grayson Tressler, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run, a triple, two doubles and five RBIs as the Mustangs rolled past Del Sol 21-5.
Softball
Juliana Bosco, Centennial: The junior went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs rout Rancho 15-0.
Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Roadrunners rolled past Western 15-0.
Susan Johnson, Silverado: The junior pitcher tossed a three-inning three-hitter in the Skyhawks’ 21-1 win over Del Sol.
Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and the Eagles posted two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Pahrump Valley 5-4.
Juliana Martinez, Durango: The junior had a home run, two singles and four RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 16-1 victory over Cheyenne.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 7, Faith Lutheran 3
SLAM Academy 15, Canyon Springs 3
Boulder City 3, Clark 1
Doral Academy 15, Mojave 0
Tech 14, Durango 9
Foothill 5, Silverado 4
Bishop Gorman 4, Liberty 1
Sierra Vista 5, Legacy 0
Spring Valley 4, Desert Oasis 3
The Meadows 16, White Pine 0
The Meadows 4, White Pine 0
Shadow Ridge 21, Del Sol 5
Sandy Valley 14, Spring Mountain 11
Lincoln County 10, Awaken Christian 0
Lincoln County 19, Awaken Christian 10
Softball
Centennial 15, Rancho 0
Durango 16, Cheyenne 1
Green Valley 11, Faith Lutheran 0
Las Vegas 11, Legacy 6
Silverado 21, Del Sol 1
Indian Springs 26, Mountain View 17
Mountain View 17, Indian Springs 16
Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 4
Tech 15, Western 0
White Pine 15, The Meadows 4
White Pine 17, The Meadows 1
Lincoln County 18, Awaken Christian 0
Lincoln County 17, Awaken Christian 0
