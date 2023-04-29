76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
Shadow Ridge outfielder Grayson Tressler bats against Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high schoo ...
Shadow Ridge outfielder Grayson Tressler bats against Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high school baseball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The junior pitcher scattered three hits while striking out eight to earn a 5-0 shutout against Legacy.

Lorenzo Anguiano, SLAM Academy: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Bulls routed Canyon Springs 15-3.

Jack Freiert, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the Dragons’ 15-0 win over Mojave.

James Nelson, The Meadows: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out 15 while allowing four hits to lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 win over White Pine.

Grayson Tressler, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run, a triple, two doubles and five RBIs as the Mustangs rolled past Del Sol 21-5.

Softball

Juliana Bosco, Centennial: The junior went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs rout Rancho 15-0.

Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Roadrunners rolled past Western 15-0.

Susan Johnson, Silverado: The junior pitcher tossed a three-inning three-hitter in the Skyhawks’ 21-1 win over Del Sol.

Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and the Eagles posted two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Pahrump Valley 5-4.

Juliana Martinez, Durango: The junior had a home run, two singles and four RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 16-1 victory over Cheyenne.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 7, Faith Lutheran 3

SLAM Academy 15, Canyon Springs 3

Boulder City 3, Clark 1

Doral Academy 15, Mojave 0

Tech 14, Durango 9

Foothill 5, Silverado 4

Bishop Gorman 4, Liberty 1

Sierra Vista 5, Legacy 0

Spring Valley 4, Desert Oasis 3

The Meadows 16, White Pine 0

The Meadows 4, White Pine 0

Shadow Ridge 21, Del Sol 5

Sandy Valley 14, Spring Mountain 11

Lincoln County 10, Awaken Christian 0

Lincoln County 19, Awaken Christian 10

Softball

Centennial 15, Rancho 0

Durango 16, Cheyenne 1

Green Valley 11, Faith Lutheran 0

Las Vegas 11, Legacy 6

Silverado 21, Del Sol 1

Indian Springs 26, Mountain View 17

Mountain View 17, Indian Springs 16

Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 4

Tech 15, Western 0

White Pine 15, The Meadows 4

White Pine 17, The Meadows 1

Lincoln County 18, Awaken Christian 0

Lincoln County 17, Awaken Christian 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Las Vegan Dalton Kincaid goes to Bills in 1st round of NFL draft
Las Vegan Dalton Kincaid goes to Bills in 1st round of NFL draft
2
No. 1 Gorman holds off Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas Ballpark
No. 1 Gorman holds off Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas Ballpark
3
Green Valley star’s arm, bat overwhelm Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Green Valley star’s arm, bat overwhelm Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
4
No. 1 Shadow Ridge routs No. 4 Sierra Vista — PHOTOS
No. 1 Shadow Ridge routs No. 4 Sierra Vista — PHOTOS
5
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers