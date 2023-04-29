Friday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Shadow Ridge outfielder Grayson Tressler bats against Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high school baseball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The junior pitcher scattered three hits while striking out eight to earn a 5-0 shutout against Legacy.

Lorenzo Anguiano, SLAM Academy: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Bulls routed Canyon Springs 15-3.

Jack Freiert, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the Dragons’ 15-0 win over Mojave.

James Nelson, The Meadows: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out 15 while allowing four hits to lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 win over White Pine.

Grayson Tressler, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run, a triple, two doubles and five RBIs as the Mustangs rolled past Del Sol 21-5.

Softball

Juliana Bosco, Centennial: The junior went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs rout Rancho 15-0.

Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Roadrunners rolled past Western 15-0.

Susan Johnson, Silverado: The junior pitcher tossed a three-inning three-hitter in the Skyhawks’ 21-1 win over Del Sol.

Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and the Eagles posted two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Pahrump Valley 5-4.

Juliana Martinez, Durango: The junior had a home run, two singles and four RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 16-1 victory over Cheyenne.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 7, Faith Lutheran 3

SLAM Academy 15, Canyon Springs 3

Boulder City 3, Clark 1

Doral Academy 15, Mojave 0

Tech 14, Durango 9

Foothill 5, Silverado 4

Bishop Gorman 4, Liberty 1

Sierra Vista 5, Legacy 0

Spring Valley 4, Desert Oasis 3

The Meadows 16, White Pine 0

The Meadows 4, White Pine 0

Shadow Ridge 21, Del Sol 5

Sandy Valley 14, Spring Mountain 11

Lincoln County 10, Awaken Christian 0

Lincoln County 19, Awaken Christian 10

Softball

Centennial 15, Rancho 0

Durango 16, Cheyenne 1

Green Valley 11, Faith Lutheran 0

Las Vegas 11, Legacy 6

Silverado 21, Del Sol 1

Indian Springs 26, Mountain View 17

Mountain View 17, Indian Springs 16

Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 4

Tech 15, Western 0

White Pine 15, The Meadows 4

White Pine 17, The Meadows 1

Lincoln County 18, Awaken Christian 0

Lincoln County 17, Awaken Christian 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.