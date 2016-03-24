2016 All-State Skiing Teams

Thomas Corcoran, Galena: The sophomore finished in the top 10 in every race this season, and was third overall (2:03.6) in the combined state championships.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Thomas Corcoran, Galena

The sophomore finished in the top 10 in every race this season and was third overall (2:03.6) in the combined state championships.

Nick Fischer, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore, who won three of five races in the regular season, placed second in the giant slalom in 1:00.6 in the state championships.

Trent Funke, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore placed fourth in the giant slalom and seventh in the combined state championships.

Connor Novak, North Valleys

The senior won the slalom title in 59.76 and placed second overall (2:00.7) in the combined title in the state championships.

Matthew Smallhouse, Galena

The freshman won the giant slalom in 59.48 and was also the combined champion (1:59.3) in the state championships.

SECOND TEAM

Daniel D’Olimpio, Wooster

The junior finished fourth in the individual slalom (1:03.8) and the combined title (2:08.7) in the state championships.

Spencer Karam, Galena

The junior had three top-15 finishes in the regular season, including two in the top five, and placed 10th in the giant slalom in the state championships.

Carl Moller, Sparks

The senior finished in the top 15 in four of five races in the regular season and was fifth overall (2:11.0) in the combined state championships.

Tim Novak, North Valleys

The freshman placed eighth in the combined event in the state championships.

Ollie Osborne, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore, who placed seventh in the individual slalom, was sixth in the combined event in the state championships.

Coach of the Year

Quinn Rescigno, Galena

Galena’s boys swept the slalom and giant slalom races to win the combined state skiing title at Mt. Rose in February.

Honorable Mention

Theo Bloch, Galena

Joe Fry, Bishop Manogue

Luke Johnson, Reed

Noah Long, Bishop Manogue

Colton Massic, Spanish Springs

Kyler Cavin, Spanish Springs

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Cyd Curle, Galena

The sophomore won the giant slalom in 1:03.5 and the combined title (2:08.4) in the state championships.

Sophia MacLean, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore placed in the top five in all five regular-season races and won the individual slalom title (1:04.0) in the state championships.

Savanah Martin, Spanish Springs

The freshman finished second in the combined event in 2:11.4 and was third in the giant slalom (1:05.0) in the state championships.

Madison Najima, Reno

The junior, who had three top-five finishes in the regular season, placed third in the combined event in 2:14.6 in the state championships.

Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore won three races in the regular season and was second in the giant slalom (1:04.0) in the state championships.

SECOND TEAM

Anya Bensing, Reno

The junior finished fifth in the combined event in 2:19.2 and seventh in the giant slalom (1:09.7) in the state championships.

Meredith Hansen, Galena

The sophomore placed fourth in the combined event (2:14.9) in the state championships at Mt. Rose and never finished lower than seventh all season.

K’lee Kanangkul, McQueen

The freshman was in the top 15 in every race this season, including an eighth-place finish in the combined title in the state skiing championships at Mt. Rose.

Sarah Osborne, Bishop Manogue

The senior had four top-five finishes in the regular season and was second in the individual slalom (1:04.3) in the state championships.

Payton Reynolds, Reno

The senior was seventh in the individual slalom in 1:08.8 and 13th in the combined event in the state championships.

Coach of the Year

Chris Gant, Galena

Galena’s girls won the giant slalom and placed third in the slalom in the NIAA state skiing championships at Mt. Rose in February.

Honorable Mention

Katie Fischer, Bishop Manogue

Nariah Hall, Galena

Anna Hayes, Reno

Grace Maher, Galena

Lauryn Massic, Spanish Springs

Sarah Sutton, Wooster