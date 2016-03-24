2016 All-State Skiing Teams
The Las Vegas Review-Journal announces its 2016 all-state boys and girls skiing teams.
(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Thomas Corcoran, Galena
The sophomore finished in the top 10 in every race this season and was third overall (2:03.6) in the combined state championships.
Nick Fischer, Bishop Manogue
The sophomore, who won three of five races in the regular season, placed second in the giant slalom in 1:00.6 in the state championships.
Trent Funke, Bishop Manogue
The sophomore placed fourth in the giant slalom and seventh in the combined state championships.
Connor Novak, North Valleys
The senior won the slalom title in 59.76 and placed second overall (2:00.7) in the combined title in the state championships.
Matthew Smallhouse, Galena
The freshman won the giant slalom in 59.48 and was also the combined champion (1:59.3) in the state championships.
SECOND TEAM
Daniel D’Olimpio, Wooster
The junior finished fourth in the individual slalom (1:03.8) and the combined title (2:08.7) in the state championships.
Spencer Karam, Galena
The junior had three top-15 finishes in the regular season, including two in the top five, and placed 10th in the giant slalom in the state championships.
Carl Moller, Sparks
The senior finished in the top 15 in four of five races in the regular season and was fifth overall (2:11.0) in the combined state championships.
Tim Novak, North Valleys
The freshman placed eighth in the combined event in the state championships.
Ollie Osborne, Bishop Manogue
The sophomore, who placed seventh in the individual slalom, was sixth in the combined event in the state championships.
Coach of the Year
Quinn Rescigno, Galena
Galena’s boys swept the slalom and giant slalom races to win the combined state skiing title at Mt. Rose in February.
Honorable Mention
Theo Bloch, Galena
Joe Fry, Bishop Manogue
Luke Johnson, Reed
Noah Long, Bishop Manogue
Colton Massic, Spanish Springs
Kyler Cavin, Spanish Springs
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Cyd Curle, Galena
The sophomore won the giant slalom in 1:03.5 and the combined title (2:08.4) in the state championships.
Sophia MacLean, Bishop Manogue
The sophomore placed in the top five in all five regular-season races and won the individual slalom title (1:04.0) in the state championships.
Savanah Martin, Spanish Springs
The freshman finished second in the combined event in 2:11.4 and was third in the giant slalom (1:05.0) in the state championships.
Madison Najima, Reno
The junior, who had three top-five finishes in the regular season, placed third in the combined event in 2:14.6 in the state championships.
Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue
The sophomore won three races in the regular season and was second in the giant slalom (1:04.0) in the state championships.
SECOND TEAM
Anya Bensing, Reno
The junior finished fifth in the combined event in 2:19.2 and seventh in the giant slalom (1:09.7) in the state championships.
Meredith Hansen, Galena
The sophomore placed fourth in the combined event (2:14.9) in the state championships at Mt. Rose and never finished lower than seventh all season.
K’lee Kanangkul, McQueen
The freshman was in the top 15 in every race this season, including an eighth-place finish in the combined title in the state skiing championships at Mt. Rose.
Sarah Osborne, Bishop Manogue
The senior had four top-five finishes in the regular season and was second in the individual slalom (1:04.3) in the state championships.
Payton Reynolds, Reno
The senior was seventh in the individual slalom in 1:08.8 and 13th in the combined event in the state championships.
Coach of the Year
Chris Gant, Galena
Galena’s girls won the giant slalom and placed third in the slalom in the NIAA state skiing championships at Mt. Rose in February.
Honorable Mention
Katie Fischer, Bishop Manogue
Nariah Hall, Galena
Anna Hayes, Reno
Grace Maher, Galena
Lauryn Massic, Spanish Springs
Sarah Sutton, Wooster