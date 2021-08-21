Gorman outscores St. Louis in showdown of prep titans
Running back Cam Barfield scores five TDs in Gaels’ opening night victory.
Bishop Gorman began the high school football season Friday night in the unusual situation of having to prove itself.
After winning 10 consecutive state championships during an unprecedented run that included three mythical national titles, the Gaels lost to Liberty in the 2019 state playoffs in the last full season before the onset of COVID-19.
The narrative coming into the 2021 season: An opener against fellow national powerhouse St. Louis of Hawaii would provide Gorman with the ideal chance to reaffirm its position among the national’s premier prep football programs.
Cam Barfield scored first five touchdowns to lead the Gaels to an impressive 42-21 victory at Fertitta Field on the Bishop Gorman campus.
The teams last met in 2019, with St. Louis winning 31-19 at Aloha Stadium. The Crusaders finished the season 12-1, with their only loss coming against Florida juggernaut St. Thomas Aquinas in the State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman that snapped a 38-game winning streak.
