Gorman outscores St. Louis in showdown of prep titans

Bishop Gorman's Cam'ron Barfield (3) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students get ready for the start of a football game between Bishop Gorman and St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman players including Jake Taylor (79) take the field for their football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman takes the field for their football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Cam'ron Barfield (4 ) breaks a pass intended for St. Louis Devon Tauefa (4) during the second quarter of their football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

St. Louis score a touchdown against Bishop Gorman during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Jamih Otis (26) takes down St. Louis quarterback Alexander Bianco (5) during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr. (25) runs the ball during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Cam'ron Barfield (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammate Zachariah Branch (1) during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

St. Louis Kaiwi Batoon (5) runs the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Jamih Otis (26) during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman began the high school football season Friday night in the unusual situation of having to prove itself.

After winning 10 consecutive state championships during an unprecedented run that included three mythical national titles, the Gaels lost to Liberty in the 2019 state playoffs in the last full season before the onset of COVID-19.

The narrative coming into the 2021 season: An opener against fellow national powerhouse St. Louis of Hawaii would provide Gorman with the ideal chance to reaffirm its position among the national’s premier prep football programs.

Cam Barfield scored first five touchdowns to lead the Gaels to an impressive 42-21 victory at Fertitta Field on the Bishop Gorman campus.

The teams last met in 2019, with St. Louis winning 31-19 at Aloha Stadium. The Crusaders finished the season 12-1, with their only loss coming against Florida juggernaut St. Thomas Aquinas in the State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman that snapped a 38-game winning streak.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.