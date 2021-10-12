Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s best
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances
Boys soccer
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over SLAM Nevada.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had seven goals and one assist in a 10-2 win over Spring Valley.
Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had three goals in a 3-2 win over Eldorado.
Anthony Dondero, Liberty — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Rancho.
Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Desert Oasis.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.
Cesar Gonzalez, Mojave — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Doral Academy.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Walter Ochoa, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 7-2 loss to Arbor View.
Alan Quintero, Mojave — The senior had three assists in an 8-0 win over Doral Academy.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had five goals and one assist in a 7-2 win over Bonanza.
Girls volleyball
Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Silverado.
Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 19 kills and 22 digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills and 20 digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had nine kills, 20 assists and five digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills and 14 digs in a five-set loss to Palo Verde.
Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces in a five-set loss to Palo Verde.
Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had seven kills, 26 assists, 16 digs, three blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Foothill.
Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 11 kills and 27 digs in a five-set win over Centennial.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 16 kills and seven blocks in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 7, Bonanza 2
Bishop Gorman 2, Tech 0
Coronado 3, Canyon Springs 1
Desert Oasis 2, Valley 2
Equipo Academy 5, SLAM Nevada 2
Faith Lutheran 2, Foothill 1
Green Valley 5, Desert Pines 1
Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 2
Liberty 2, Rancho 1
Mojave 8, Doral Academy 0
Palo Verde 10, Spring Valley 2
Shadow Ridge 3, Del Sol 1
Sierra Vista 1, Legacy 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Silverado, 25-10, 26-24, 25-11
Foothill d. Green Valley, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16
Palo Verde d. Faith Lutheran, 25-18, 15-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13
Shadow Ridge d. Centennial, 27-29, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14, 15-13
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.