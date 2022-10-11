Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored three goals in a 6-0 victory over Equipo Academy.

Mia Cordova, Doral Academy — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Basic.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Legacy.

Ava Peterson, Palo Verde — The sophomore scored two goals in a 6-2 victory over Centennial.

Nai’a Pomaikai, Liberty — The sophomore had two assists in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas.

Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored three goals in a 5-4 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Basic.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over Equipo Academy.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior assisted on both goals in a 2-1 victory over Tech.

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory over Centennial.

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 19 assists and five aces in a 3-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista — The senior had 28 assists, three aces and two kills in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Sumanpreet Kaur, Sierra Vista — The senior had 10 kills in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 17 kills, 20 digs and five saves in a 3-2 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had eight kills in a 3-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Scores

Girls soccer

Canyon Springs 6, Valley 3

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0

Doral Academy 5, Basic 0

Eldorado 0, Silverado 0

Liberty 3, Las Vegas 2

Pahrump Valley 6, Equipo Academy 0

Palo Verde 6, Centennial 2

Shadow Ridge 2, Tech 1

SLAM Nevada 3, Boulder City 1

Spring Valley 5, Sunrise Mountain 4

Western 0, Bonanza 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Shadow Ridge 12-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13

Coronado d. Faith Lutheran 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Doral Academy d. Cheyenne 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 27-25

Sierra Vista d. Canyon Springs 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

