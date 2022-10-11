Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored three goals in a 6-0 victory over Equipo Academy.
Mia Cordova, Doral Academy — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Basic.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Legacy.
Ava Peterson, Palo Verde — The sophomore scored two goals in a 6-2 victory over Centennial.
Nai’a Pomaikai, Liberty — The sophomore had two assists in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas.
Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored three goals in a 5-4 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Basic.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over Equipo Academy.
Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior assisted on both goals in a 2-1 victory over Tech.
Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory over Centennial.
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 19 assists and five aces in a 3-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista — The senior had 28 assists, three aces and two kills in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Sumanpreet Kaur, Sierra Vista — The senior had 10 kills in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 17 kills, 20 digs and five saves in a 3-2 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had eight kills in a 3-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Scores
Girls soccer
Canyon Springs 6, Valley 3
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0
Doral Academy 5, Basic 0
Eldorado 0, Silverado 0
Liberty 3, Las Vegas 2
Pahrump Valley 6, Equipo Academy 0
Palo Verde 6, Centennial 2
Shadow Ridge 2, Tech 1
SLAM Nevada 3, Boulder City 1
Spring Valley 5, Sunrise Mountain 4
Western 0, Bonanza 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Shadow Ridge 12-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13
Coronado d. Faith Lutheran 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Doral Academy d. Cheyenne 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 27-25
Sierra Vista d. Canyon Springs 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
