Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Chaparral.
Talan Colbert, Green Valley — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Oziel Gomez, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and an assist in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.
Aaron Kison, Arbor View — The sophomore had a goal and three assists in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.
Caden Lee, Shadow Ridge — The freshman had three assists in a 4-2 victory over Desert Pines.
Connor Lee, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Desert Pines.
Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and four assists in an 8-0 victory over Liberty.
Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored five goals in an 8-0 victory over Liberty.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over Chaparral.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 8, Doral Academy 1
Basic 3, Pahrump Valley 2
Bishop Gorman 6, Centennial 2
Cheyenne 1, SLAM Nevada 1
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Liberty 0
Clark 1, Western 1
Coronado 9, Spring Valley 0
Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Equipo Academy 2, Sky Pointe 2
Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 2
Palo Verde 6, Chaparral 1
Shadow Ridge 4, Desert Pines 2
Sierra Vista 8, Del Sol 0
Tech 2, Eldorado 2
Girls soccer
Silverado 0, Basic 0
Girls volleyball
SLAM Nevada d. Cadence 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Virgin Valley d. Eldorado 25-15, 25-9, 26-24
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal