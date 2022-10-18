Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, right, passes to a teammate while Durango’s Donovan Rangel (23) and Nicholas Lortz (33) close in on him during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Chaparral.

Talan Colbert, Green Valley — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Oziel Gomez, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and an assist in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.

Aaron Kison, Arbor View — The sophomore had a goal and three assists in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.

Caden Lee, Shadow Ridge — The freshman had three assists in a 4-2 victory over Desert Pines.

Connor Lee, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Desert Pines.

Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and four assists in an 8-0 victory over Liberty.

Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored five goals in an 8-0 victory over Liberty.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over Chaparral.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 8, Doral Academy 1

Basic 3, Pahrump Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 6, Centennial 2

Cheyenne 1, SLAM Nevada 1

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Liberty 0

Clark 1, Western 1

Coronado 9, Spring Valley 0

Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Equipo Academy 2, Sky Pointe 2

Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 2

Palo Verde 6, Chaparral 1

Shadow Ridge 4, Desert Pines 2

Sierra Vista 8, Del Sol 0

Tech 2, Eldorado 2

Girls soccer

Silverado 0, Basic 0

Girls volleyball

SLAM Nevada d. Cadence 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Virgin Valley d. Eldorado 25-15, 25-9, 26-24

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal