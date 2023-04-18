70°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 10:13 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Baseball

Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders past Liberty 8-1.

Dylan Spencer, Boulder City: The senior tossed a three-inning no-hitter, and also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Eagles rolled to a 22-2 win over Canyon Springs.

Tyson Staheli, Moapa Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Pirates beat Del Sol 20-3.

Quinten Terrell, Foothill: The senior had a home run and three RBIs in the Falcons’ 8-5 victory over Sierra Vista.

Kanoa Wolfgang, Silverado: The sophomore held Durango to four hits and an unearned run while going the distance to earn a 2-1 victory over Durango.

Softball

Baylee Cook, Boulder City: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 17-1 victory over Desert Pines.

Ashley McHahon, Durango: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs to help the Trailblazers top Legacy, 17-4.

Averi O, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and hit two of her team’s six home runs as the Crusaders rolled past Rancho 16-1.

Elissa Sambo, Cheyenne: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Desert Shields outlast Western 21-11.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 20-1 win over Basic.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 5, Spring Valley 4

Boulder City 22, Canyon Springs 0

Faith Lutheran 8, Liberty 1

Desert Oasis 7, Rancho 3

Tech 16, Legacy 14

Foothill 8, Sierra Vista 5

Silverado 2, Durango 1

Clark 7, Valley 0

Moapa Valley 20, Del Sol 3

Pahrump Valley 14, SLAM Nevada 4

Softball

Centennial 11, Spring Valley 7

Cheyenne 21, Western 11

Clark 6, Moapa Valley 0

Coronado 20, Basic 1

Boulder City 17, Desert Pines 1

Faith Lutheran 16, Rancho 1

Durango 17, Legacy 4

Tech 10, Bonanza 0

Pahrump Valley 24, Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 14, Las Vegas 2

Green Valley 10, Desert Oasis 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

