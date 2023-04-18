Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders past Liberty 8-1.
Dylan Spencer, Boulder City: The senior tossed a three-inning no-hitter, and also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Eagles rolled to a 22-2 win over Canyon Springs.
Tyson Staheli, Moapa Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Pirates beat Del Sol 20-3.
Quinten Terrell, Foothill: The senior had a home run and three RBIs in the Falcons’ 8-5 victory over Sierra Vista.
Kanoa Wolfgang, Silverado: The sophomore held Durango to four hits and an unearned run while going the distance to earn a 2-1 victory over Durango.
Softball
Baylee Cook, Boulder City: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 17-1 victory over Desert Pines.
Ashley McHahon, Durango: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs to help the Trailblazers top Legacy, 17-4.
Averi O, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and hit two of her team’s six home runs as the Crusaders rolled past Rancho 16-1.
Elissa Sambo, Cheyenne: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Desert Shields outlast Western 21-11.
Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 20-1 win over Basic.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Arbor View 5, Spring Valley 4
Boulder City 22, Canyon Springs 0
Faith Lutheran 8, Liberty 1
Desert Oasis 7, Rancho 3
Tech 16, Legacy 14
Foothill 8, Sierra Vista 5
Silverado 2, Durango 1
Clark 7, Valley 0
Moapa Valley 20, Del Sol 3
Pahrump Valley 14, SLAM Nevada 4
Softball
Centennial 11, Spring Valley 7
Cheyenne 21, Western 11
Clark 6, Moapa Valley 0
Coronado 20, Basic 1
Boulder City 17, Desert Pines 1
Faith Lutheran 16, Rancho 1
Durango 17, Legacy 4
Tech 10, Bonanza 0
Pahrump Valley 24, Valley 2
Bishop Gorman 14, Las Vegas 2
Green Valley 10, Desert Oasis 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.