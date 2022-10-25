Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Brylie Tavares-Bright

Spring Valley junior soccer player Brylie Tavares-Bright produced a personal-best five goals in a victory over Sky Pointe and scored a goal in a win over Canyon Springs.

Valley High School's America Ortega Espinoza (6) and Spring Valley's Brylie Tavares-Bright (6) fight for the ball during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Darya Morvari (7), Brylie Tavares-Bright (6) and Amaya Hill (15) celebrate a Spring Valley goal against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley junior soccer player Brylie Tavares-Bright plays right wing, but it’s a mistake to say she plays only one position.

She will do whatever the team needs, be it lining up at forward, going to the midfield or needing to get the job done defensively.

“I love that I’m diverse and I’m able to adapt to any position I get to play,” Tavares-Bright said.

At her core, though, Tavares-Bright is a scorer. She produced a personal-best five goals in a 9-2 victory over Sky Pointe and scored a goal in a 4-2 win over Canyon Springs to become the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

Before that performance against Sky Pointe, her career best was three goals in a match. That’s a number that many players don’t reach, but her standards are higher than most.

“It felt really good to finally break my record of only having a hat trick,” Tavares-Bright said. “I went into the match feeling good, and my whole team had a lot of confidence, and we were just really hyped and ready to play.”

Tavares-Bright also plays club ball year-round, and has competed for Heat FC ECNL since she moved to Las Vegas from Honolulu four years ago. ECNL, which stands for Elite Clubs National League, is Heat FC’s top developmental team and competes on a national level.

Between her play with both teams, Tavares-Bright hopes to begin generating college interest, and more five-goal games likely would get someone’s attention.

