No. 4 Green Valley snaps No. 2 Coronado’s 10-game win streak

A five-run fourth inning proved to be enough as Green Valley snapped Coronado’s 10-game winning streak Thursday in a key Class 5A Desert League game.

Green Valley's Connor Apeceche (17) celebrates his home run with Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's Brady Ballinger makes contact with a pitch from Coronado's Ty Phillips in the bottom of the sixth in the Gators' 9-7 home win Thursday. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley's Brady Ballinger runs to first base in the bottom of the sixth in the Gators' 9-7 home win over Coronado Thursday. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley baseball coach Manny Llamas believes his team can compete with anyone in the state.

He cited his team’s resiliency and his players never getting down when they’re in a deficit. Both were on display in a crucial Class 5A Desert League game Thursday.

Green Valley, ranked No. 4 on the Review-Journal’s 5A baseball rankings, snapped No. 2 Coronado’s 10-game winning streak with a 9-7 home win.

The Gators (21-6, 6-2) pulled ahead with a five-run third to break a 3-all tie. The big inning provided just enough runs to hold off a comeback attempt by the Cougars (18-6, 6-1).

“They believe in each other and trust in our process,” Llamas said. “It was a good team win all around.”

Senior left fielder Chaz McNelis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and scored two runs for the Gators. Junior catcher Connor Apeceche went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks.

Green Valley starter Bridger Knudson went 5⅔ innings to earn the win, and senior Brady Ballinger recorded the final four outs to earn the save.

“We just beat the hottest team in Vegas right now,” McNelis said. “(Coronado had) 10 wins in a row, and we stopped that streak. We just have to keep it going.”

Green Valley faced an early deficit as Coronado took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. Senior first baseman Noah Wong had an RBI single, and junior second baseman Jackson Thomsen drove in two more runs with a two-out double.

The Gators matched the Cougars in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly from McNelis and the two-run homer from Apeceche to right field.

“I was expecting a curveball because (Coronado) knows I struggle with off-speed pitches,” Apeceche said. “But I saw a fastball up and did my thing with it. It tied the game back up and gave us some momentum.”

All nine Green Valley batters went to the plate in the fourth and scored five runs on five hits. McNelis capped off the inning with a two-run double and scored on a balk.

“It took a lot of pressure off us,” McNelis said. “It got us more loose, so we played better in the field. We hit better and we had better energy.”

The Cougars didn’t go away easily. They added a run in the fifth and scored three more in the sixth. Wong hit a two-run double with two outs to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Llamas brought in Ballinger from first base to pitch, and the left-hander recorded the final out of the inning.

“Our entire staff, all year, has been put in these tough situations and they’ve responded,” Llamas said. “It’s been great growth for those guys.”

The Gators added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, and Ballinger got the final three outs to secure the win.

Wong finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Cougars, and senior shortstop Nick Morrison went 3-for-4.

Green Valley, which has won five straight, is a game behind Coronado in the loss column in the Desert League standings.

The Gators defeated Coronado 6-5 in the teams’ season opener at the Austin Chong Memorial Tournament on March 2. Both teams play again April 29 at Coronado.

“Going out here and showing that we can get a win against anyone proves how good we are,” Apeceche said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.