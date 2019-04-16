98°F
Baseball

Roundup: Gaels score twice in seventh to edge Juan Diego

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2019 - 7:41 pm
 

Demitri Diamant and Carson Wells scored the go-ahead runs on Santino Panaro’s fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh inning Monday as Bishop Gorman’s baseball team edged Juan Diego (Utah), 3-1 in the All-Catholic Classic at Gorman.

Wells was 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Gaels.

Will Martin and Julian Herrera combined on a four-hitter for Gorman.

Cowboy Classic

Mojave 3, Lincoln County 2 — At Valley, Mike Cianci scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to help the Rattlers edge the Lynx in the Cowboy Classic.

Caleb Forepaugh was 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI for Mojave.

Kobe Walker was 2-for-3, and Alex Vincent went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Lincoln County.

Canyon Springs 9, Valley 8 — At Valley, Martin Blake went 2-for-3 with three runs to help the Pioneers edge the Vikings.

Makelei Hoover was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Canyon Springs.

Kollin Losee was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Valley.

Western 7, Desert Pines 4 — At Eldorado, Christian Reyes went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead the Warriors by the Jaguars in six innings.

Gonzalo Lopez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Carlos Hernandez was 2-for-3 for Western.

Fernando Fuentes was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Desert Pines.

Clark 10, Virgin Valley 0 — At Eldorado, Weston Petty was 3-for-3 with four RBIs as the Chargers defeated the Bulldogs in five innings.

Aaron Holcomb tossed a three-hitter and struck out three for Clark.

Koby Cornejo and Elijah Fuchs each hit a double for the Chargers.

Lions Tournament

Desert Oasis 3, Eastlake (Calif.) 2 — At Chula Vista, California, Colton Zobrist was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Diamondbacks to defeat the Titans in the Lions Tournament.

Colby Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jacob Walsh was 2-for-3 for Desert Oasis.

Coronado 12, El Capitan (Calif.) 2 — At Lakeside, California, Nolan Patterson tossed a five-hitter and struck out five to lead the Cougars by the Vaqueros.

Jett Kenyon was 2-for-3 with a double, and Ryan Kiernan was 2-for-4 for Coronado.

Logan Bleazard added a solo home run for the Cougars.

SLAM Academy 5, Mount Miguel (Calif.) 1 — At Spring Valley, California, Daemein Hargrove was 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Bulls overcome the Matadors.

Austin Martin was 3-for-4 with an RBI for SLAM.

Bonita Vista (Calif.) 2, Green Valley 1 — At Chula Vista, California, Isaac Almendarez doubled home a run and came around to score in the third inning as the Barons edged the Gators.

Max Leuga was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley.

Ulises Perez tossed a three-hitter and struck out two for the Gators.

Whittier Christian (Calif.) 17, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Carlsbad, California, Collin Mercado belted a grand slam to lift the Heralds past the Miners.

Eddie Casado homered for Sunrise Mountain.

Clairemont (Calif.) 6, Silverado 5 — At San Diego, Jacob Sirois scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Chieftains edged the Skyhawks.

Chris Cortez was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jarod Hill was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Silverado.

San Marcos (Calif.) 3, Liberty 1 — At San Marcos, California, Kyle Carr homered to help the Knights defeat the Patriots.

Liberty’s James Katona homered, and teammate Zanden Shim hit a double.

