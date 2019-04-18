Roundup: Logan Bleazard pitches Coronado past Serra

Logan Bleazard tossed a four-hitter and struck out 10 on Wednesday to lead Coronado’s baseball team to a 2-0 win over Serra (California) in the Lions Tournament in San Diego.

(Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ethan Stephens belted a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, and Josh Johnson added an RBI double in the third inning for the Cougars.

Desert Oasis 10, Agoura (Calif.) 0 — At El Cajon, California, Aaron Roberts fired a six-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Campbell Holt hit a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks blanked Agoura.

Colby Smith went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, and Colton Zobrist was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Desert Oasis. Zac Czerniawski added two hits and a run for the Diamondbacks.

Liberty 3, Westview (Calif.) 2 — At San Diego, Logan Coons was 2-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs to help the Patriots edge the Wolverines in the Lions Tournament.

Ethan Safier was 2-for-3 for Liberty.

Devin Contreras and Ethan O’Neal combined on a six-hitter for the Patriots.

Sunrise Mountain 6, Army-Navy (Calif.) 3 — At Carlsbad, California, winning pitcher Brian Ruiz went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Miners by the Warriors in the Lions Tournament.

Isaiah Gonzalez was 2-for-2, and Aries Orozco and Iverson Rowland each went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Sunrise Mountain.

Kearny (Calif.) 3, SLAM Academy 2 — At San Diego, winning pitcher Devin Fragoso went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Komets by the Bulls in the Lions Tournament.

JonLuc Hobdy was 1-for-3 for SLAM Academy.

Vista (Calif.) 8, Silverado 7 — At Vista, California, Daniel Ramirez’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the Panthers to walk off winners over the Skyhawks in the Lions Tournament.

Ryan Skelly was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Jarod Hill was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Silverado.

Chris Cortez was 2-for-4 with a triple, and Andrew Maxwell went 2-for-4 for the Skyhawks.

St. Augustine (Calif.) 8, Green Valley 0 — At San Diego, Charlie Rhee was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Saints by the Gators in the Lions Tournament.

Four St. Augustine pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Max Leuga and Gavin Malcolm each went 1-for-3 for Green Valley.

Bishop Gorman 4, St. Rita (Ill.) 3 — At CSN, Santino Panaro’s fielder’s choice grounder to second plated Dominyk Bullard with the winning run as the Gaels used a four-run bottom of the seventh to stun the Mustangs in the All-Catholic Classic.

The Gaels drew two walks and took advantage of an error to load the bases with no outs in the seventh. Bullard’s single up the middle plated two runs, and Demitri Diamant singled to reload the bases.

A walk to Julian Herrera forced in the tying run, and after a strikeout, Bullard beat the throw home on Panaro’s grounder to complete the rally.

Tyler Avery and Raf Chiarella combined on a seven-hitter for the Gaels.

St. Rita’s Jimmy Moylan struck out 11 in six innings.

St. Louis (Hawaii) 2, Bishop Gorman 1 — At CSN, three Crusaders pitchers limited Gorman to just three hits in the All-Catholic Classic.

Gavin Mez was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Demitri Diamant went 1-for-1 for Gorman.