Roundup: Spring Valley holds off Clark

Michael Marraro was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to help Spring Valley’s baseball team to a 9-6 home win over Clark on Wednesday.

Chase Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs, and Kade Higgins tripled and scored twice for the Grizzlies.

Erik Dulittle allowed one earned run on five hits in five innings to get the win. He struck out nine with one walk.

Spring Valley led 5-2 after five innings before allowing Clark to plate two runs in the top of the sixth to pull within a run. The Grizzlies answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Julio Hernandez was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Joey O’Connor was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Chargers.

Desert Oasis 10, Liberty 0 — At Desert Oasis, Josh Sharman threw a one-hitter, and Aaron Roberts hit his eighth homer of the spring as the Diamondbacks beat the Patriots in five innings.

Sharman struck out four with six walks, and Roberts’ two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth ended the game because of the 10-run rule.

Parker Schmidt doubled twice and scored three runs, and Campbell Holt had two hits and two RBIs for Desert Oasis. Jacob Walsh doubled and drove in a run, and Zac Czerniawski was 2-for-2 for the Diamondbacks.

Basic 7, Durango 2 — At Basic, Shane Spencer allowed two runs over six innings and struck out seven to lead the Wolves by the Trailblazers.

Hunter Katschke was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Zach Hose supplied a solo home run for Basic, which got two hits from John Howard Bobo.

Daniel Hauben led Durango with two hits and two RBIs, and Irvin Weems had a double and a run for the Trailblazers.

Coronado 16, Sierra Vista 14 — At Coronado, Josh Johnson was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs, and Ethan Stephens walked five times and scored three runs as the Cougars edged the Mountain Lions.

Jarrett Kenyon and Josh Pashales each supplied two hits and three RBIs for Coronado.

Casey Bochenczak went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and teammates Ariel Rodriguez, Alan Gaber, and Garrett Guy each tripled for Sierra Vista.

Bishop Gorman 7, Foothill 0 — At Gorman, Carson Wells was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Gaels over the Falcons.

Cameron Hougham was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs, and Santino Panaro and John Gaughan each went 2-for-4 for Gorman. Gaughan doubled twice.

Noah Glaser and Jacob Boardman combined on a five-hitter for the Gaels.

Tommy Dirk and Eric Vaccaro each had two hits for Foothill.

Shadow Ridge 14, Golden (Colo.) 4 — At Shadow Ridge, Tyler Black was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, a run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs to the five-inning win over the Demons.

Ashton Caniglia went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Kadin McDonald went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs, and Brandon Tressler had a double and three RBIs for the Mustangs.

Las Vegas 11, Silver Creek (Colo.) 1 — At Las Vegas High, Joel Lindahl had four hits and three runs to help the Wildcats defeat the Raptors in five innings.

Layne Adaro supplied three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Las Vegas, which led 8-0 after three innings.

Michael Wegleitner hit a double for Silver Creek.

Green Valley 16, Tech 1 — At Green Valley, Gavin Malcolm was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs and five RBIs to help the Gators to the three-inning win over the Roadrunners.

Scott Gruber was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Matt Galdi went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for Green Valley, which scored nine runs in the second inning.

Jacob Brown threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts to get the win.

Silverado 16, Boulder City 1 — At Silverado, Chris Cortez was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs to help the Skyhawks rout the Eagles in four innings.

Jarod Hill went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs, and Sean Graves was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Silverado.

Russell Macias drove in three runs, and Brant Hunt and Austin Whittaker each had two RBIs for the Skyhawks.

Tanner McDougal tossed a one-hitter and allowed an unearned run for Silverado.

Moapa Valley 13, Sunrise Mountain 3 — At Overton, winning pitcher Gavin Hadley had a double and three RBIs to help the Pirates to the five-inning victory over the Miners.

Hadley allowed two hits in 3⅔ innings of hitless relief. He struck out seven with no walks.

Hunter Wrenzinski added a double, three runs and two RBIs for Moapa Valley, which had only four hits, but drew 11 walks.

Chaparral 14, Virgin Valley 4 — At Mesquite, Christopher Acosta went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs to help the Cowboys to the five-inning victory over the Bulldogs.

Winning pitcher Bryan Gonzalo went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Rodney Elosegui was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for Chaparral.

Daxon Toone drove in two runs for Virgin Valley.

South Eugene (Ore.) 5, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, Hunter Brown fired a two-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Axe felled the Bengals.

Ryan Webster and Quinton Knight each had a single for Bonanza.

Lincoln County 3, Milford (Utah) 2 — At Panaca, Alex Vincent stole third in the bottom of the eighth inning and advanced home on a throwing error to score the winning run as the Lynx defeated the Tigers.

Dean Ottley was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lincoln County, and teammate Kobe Kelley was 2-for-3.

The Meadows 16-4, Needles 7-5 — At Needles, California, Dillon Horn went the distance, striking out eight in the second game as Needles earned a split.

The Meadows’ Sam Kaplan was 2-for-5 with one double, a home run and four RBIs in the opener.

Justin Tanaka was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Blake Collier was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for The Meadows.