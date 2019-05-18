Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.

Thinkstock

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.

Thornock struck out three and walked three to put the Lynx one win away from their fourth straight state championship.

The Lynx (29-2) will face The Meadows (21-8) in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Mustangs must beat Lincoln County twice to win the title.

McKinley O’Connor was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for Lincoln County.

The Meadows 8, Yerington 7 — Jerry Appelhans’ bases-loaded single with no outs in the top of the eighth inning allowed the Mustangs to advance to the final.

Brandon Medina was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Trey Covell was 3-for-5 with a run for the Mustangs, who scored six runs in the top of the seventh.

Justin Olmstead was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Yerington.

The Meadows 9, Incline 7 — Sam Kaplan tossed 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief to help the Mustangs edge the Highlanders in an elimination game.

Michael Corrigan and Justin Tanaka each went 2-for-3, and Brett Lieuallen was 2-for-4 for The Meadows.

Brayden Hock and Gage Pierce each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Incline (18-8).

Class 3A

Truckee 3, Boulder City 1 — Marcus Bellon was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Wolverines by the Eagles in the winners’ bracket final.

Derek Laferriere was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Truckee (29-4), which will face Churchill County (24-12) in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Brendan Thorpe was 2-for-3, and Troy Connell was 2-for-4 for Boulder City (27-10), which also fell to Churchill County, 6-5 in the losers’ bracket final.

Churchill County 12, Moapa Valley 11 — Edgar Alvarado’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning plated Brock Richardson with the go-ahead run as the Greenwave edged the Pirates in an elimination game.

Alvarado was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Nathan Galusha was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Churchill County.

Gavin Hadley was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Rylan Evans was 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Moapa Valley (19-13).

Class 1A

Jakob Frehner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help Pahranagat Valley to a 13-6, eight-inning win over Indian Springs in the winners’ bracket final of the Class 1A state tournament at Overton.

John Hansen was 3-for-6 with three RBIs for the Panthers (21-3), who will face Indian Springs (19-8-1) in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ryan Gertz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Thunderbirds.

Indian Springs was a 12-0 winner over Mineral County in five innings in the losers’ bracket final.