Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Tuesday’s best high school baseball and softball performances

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, threw 5⅓ shutout innings and struck out four to earn the win in a 5-0 victory over Legacy.

Karl Ralamb, Faith Lutheran — The senior allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out eight in a 3-2 win over Shadow Ridge.

Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-4 with a triple, a grand slam and five RBIs, earned a save with a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two in an 8-6 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Jason Schaaf, Palo Verde — The senior was 2-for-3 with an RBI and struck out four in 2⅓ shutout innings in a 1-1 tie against Rancho.

Noah Tschopp, Rancho — The senior allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine in a 1-1 tie against Palo Verde.

Softball

Kayla Acres, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBIs and six runs scored in an 11-9 loss and 10-0 win against Desert Oasis.

Jimena Bazarra-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Mojave.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-0 win over Silverado.

Jada Jona, Desert Oasis — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in an 11-9 win over Bishop Gorman.

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in a 4-2 win over Boulder City.

Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Bryanna Romero, Tech — The sophomore had three hits and four RBIs in a 9-4 win over Clark.

Eli Shuford, Durango — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in an 18-5 loss to Palo Verde.

Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 6-for-8 with four doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-9 loss and 10-0 win against Desert Oasis.

Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Silverado.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Bonanza 8, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Centennial 5, Legacy 0

Doral Academy 20, Adelson 5 (3 innings)

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Foothill 12, Chaparral 2 (5 innings)

Liberty Baptist 15, Beaver Dam 0 (3 innings)

Liberty Baptist 25, Beaver Dam 0 (3 innings)

Palo Verde 1, Rancho 1

SLAM Nevada 16, Indian Springs 7

Tech 7, Clark 3

Williams (Arizona) 8, Needles 4

Softball

Bishop Gorman 10, Desert Oasis 0 (6 innings)

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Boulder City 2

Desert Oasis 11, Bishop Gorman 9

Legacy 15, Mojave 0 (3 innings)

Liberty 8, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 10, Pahranagat Valley 7

Mohave Accelerated (Arizona) 12, Laughlin 2 (5 innings)

Palo Verde 18, Durango 5 (5 innings)

Tech 9, Clark 4

Virgin Valley 9, Parowan (Utah) 2

