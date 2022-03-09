Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, threw 5⅓ shutout innings and struck out four to earn the win in a 5-0 victory over Legacy.
Karl Ralamb, Faith Lutheran — The senior allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out eight in a 3-2 win over Shadow Ridge.
Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-4 with a triple, a grand slam and five RBIs, earned a save with a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two in an 8-6 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Jason Schaaf, Palo Verde — The senior was 2-for-3 with an RBI and struck out four in 2⅓ shutout innings in a 1-1 tie against Rancho.
Noah Tschopp, Rancho — The senior allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine in a 1-1 tie against Palo Verde.
Softball
Kayla Acres, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBIs and six runs scored in an 11-9 loss and 10-0 win against Desert Oasis.
Jimena Bazarra-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Mojave.
Jesse Farrell, Liberty — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-0 win over Silverado.
Jada Jona, Desert Oasis — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in an 11-9 win over Bishop Gorman.
Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in a 4-2 win over Boulder City.
Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Bryanna Romero, Tech — The sophomore had three hits and four RBIs in a 9-4 win over Clark.
Eli Shuford, Durango — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in an 18-5 loss to Palo Verde.
Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 6-for-8 with four doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-9 loss and 10-0 win against Desert Oasis.
Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Silverado.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Bonanza 8, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Centennial 5, Legacy 0
Doral Academy 20, Adelson 5 (3 innings)
Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 2
Foothill 12, Chaparral 2 (5 innings)
Liberty Baptist 15, Beaver Dam 0 (3 innings)
Liberty Baptist 25, Beaver Dam 0 (3 innings)
Palo Verde 1, Rancho 1
SLAM Nevada 16, Indian Springs 7
Tech 7, Clark 3
Williams (Arizona) 8, Needles 4
Softball
Bishop Gorman 10, Desert Oasis 0 (6 innings)
Cimarron-Memorial 4, Boulder City 2
Desert Oasis 11, Bishop Gorman 9
Legacy 15, Mojave 0 (3 innings)
Liberty 8, Silverado 0
Moapa Valley 10, Pahranagat Valley 7
Mohave Accelerated (Arizona) 12, Laughlin 2 (5 innings)
Palo Verde 18, Durango 5 (5 innings)
Tech 9, Clark 4
Virgin Valley 9, Parowan (Utah) 2
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.