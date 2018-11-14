2018-19 Bishop Gorman Girls Basketball Capsule

The Gaels return five starters and have high hopes for the season.

(Thinkstock)

BISHOP GORMAN

Head coach: Kevin Nixon, third season (33-24 career at Gorman)

2017-18 record: 12-17 (8-4 Southwest/third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Nine (five)

Top players: F/G Georgia Ohiaeri (Sr.), F/G Olivia Smith (Sr.), G Shaira Young (Sr.)

Outlook: Ohiaeri (10 points, 6 rebounds per game), Young (10 ppg) and Smith (7 ppg, 5 rpg) highlight a list of nine returning letter winners for the Gaels, who hope to be improved this season.

“We’re expecting a fantastic season, with five returning starters and nine players returning,” Nixon said. “We are extremely excited about making a strong challenge for state this year.”