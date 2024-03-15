2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team announced

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centenial’s Danae Powell (11) goes in for a layup around Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial's Nation Williams is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team. (JJ Monaco).

Centennial's Jada Price is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team. (JJ Monaco).

Centennial's Danae Powell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team. (JJ Monaco).

Shadow Ridge's Zh'Mya Martin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Liberty's Satuski Bradley is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Liberty's Daisha Peavy is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Faith Lutheran's Raina Forgue is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Bishop Gorman coach Sheryl Krmpotich is a the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Democracy Prep point guard Bray’ana Miles (3) runs the ball to the hoop during a Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Democracy Prep’s Demi Thompson Lopez (24) dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

First Team

Satsuki Bradley, Liberty — The first-team All-Class 5A guard averaged 13.8 points per game.

Gabrielle Brooks, Coronado — Averaged 14.7 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field.

Addysen Carr, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A guard averaged 10 points per game for the 5A state champion.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-5A guard averaged 15.1 points per game.

Zh’Mya Martin, Shadow Ridge — Averaged 16.7 points per game for the 5A state semifinalist.

Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Blue Knights reach the state semifinals.

Daisha Peavy, Liberty — Averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Danae Powell, Centennial — The 5A player of the year helped the Bulldogs reach the state title game.

Jada Price, Centennial — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Bulldogs reach the state title game.

Demi Thompson-Lopez, Democracy Prep — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Blue Knights reach the state semifinals.

Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman — The 5A offensive player of the year and Gatorade player of the year averaged 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.4 steals per game for the 5A state champion.

Nation Williams, Centennial — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the Bulldogs reach the state title game.

Coach of the Year

Sheryl Krmpotich, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to a 24-4 record and their first state title since 2010, defeating eight-time defending champion Centennial in the 5A final.

Second Team

Cici Ajomale, Centennial — The second-team All-5A forward helped the Bulldogs reach the 5A state title game after missing the first half of the season with an injury.

Sanai Branch, Arbor View — The second-team All-5A guard averaged 13.6 points per game.

Kenijae Cherry, Canyon Springs – The 4A all-conference forward averaged 8.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the 4A state semifinalist.

Taylor Dagons, Rancho — The All-4A guard averaged 17.0 points per game.

Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — Averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista — The 4A Mountain League MVP averaged 17.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the league champion.

Laila Gines, Legacy — The 4A Sky League MVP averaged 11.4 points per game for the state semifinalist.

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The 4A Desert League MVP averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the league champion.

Kenzee Holton, Bishop Gorman — Averaged 11 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field for the 5A state champion.

Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge — Averaged 17.7 points per game for the 5A state semifinalist.

Alabama Nieves, Legacy — The All-4A guard averaged 14 points per game for the state semifinalist.

Morgan Sweet, Tech — Averaged 17.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game and shot 51 percent from the field.

Honorable Mention

Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley

Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs

Charolette DeLisle, Spring Valley

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial

Aryana Edwards, Democracy Prep

Faisealofa Eteuini, Liberty

Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran

Leilani Harworth, Liberty

Kazel Jones, Desert Oasis

Scarlet Lopez, Coronado

Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley

Trista Mabry, Desert Pines

Reagan Nehls, Palo Verde

Bella Robinson, Coral Academy

Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain

Avery Silvas, Sierra Vista

Azaia Tatum, Centennial

Ricana Taylor, Del Sol

Akaylah Thrower, Somerset-Losee

Akeylah Thrower, Somerset-Losee

Neeyah Webster, Bishop Gorman

Haylie Western, Moapa Valley

Anaya Williams, Valley

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.