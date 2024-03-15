2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team announced
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.
First Team
Satsuki Bradley, Liberty — The first-team All-Class 5A guard averaged 13.8 points per game.
Gabrielle Brooks, Coronado — Averaged 14.7 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field.
Addysen Carr, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A guard averaged 10 points per game for the 5A state champion.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-5A guard averaged 15.1 points per game.
Zh’Mya Martin, Shadow Ridge — Averaged 16.7 points per game for the 5A state semifinalist.
Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Blue Knights reach the state semifinals.
Daisha Peavy, Liberty — Averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
Danae Powell, Centennial — The 5A player of the year helped the Bulldogs reach the state title game.
Jada Price, Centennial — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Bulldogs reach the state title game.
Demi Thompson-Lopez, Democracy Prep — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Blue Knights reach the state semifinals.
Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman — The 5A offensive player of the year and Gatorade player of the year averaged 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.4 steals per game for the 5A state champion.
Nation Williams, Centennial — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the Bulldogs reach the state title game.
Coach of the Year
Sheryl Krmpotich, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to a 24-4 record and their first state title since 2010, defeating eight-time defending champion Centennial in the 5A final.
Second Team
Cici Ajomale, Centennial — The second-team All-5A forward helped the Bulldogs reach the 5A state title game after missing the first half of the season with an injury.
Sanai Branch, Arbor View — The second-team All-5A guard averaged 13.6 points per game.
Kenijae Cherry, Canyon Springs – The 4A all-conference forward averaged 8.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the 4A state semifinalist.
Taylor Dagons, Rancho — The All-4A guard averaged 17.0 points per game.
Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — Averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista — The 4A Mountain League MVP averaged 17.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the league champion.
Laila Gines, Legacy — The 4A Sky League MVP averaged 11.4 points per game for the state semifinalist.
Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The 4A Desert League MVP averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the league champion.
Kenzee Holton, Bishop Gorman — Averaged 11 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field for the 5A state champion.
Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge — Averaged 17.7 points per game for the 5A state semifinalist.
Alabama Nieves, Legacy — The All-4A guard averaged 14 points per game for the state semifinalist.
Morgan Sweet, Tech — Averaged 17.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game and shot 51 percent from the field.
Honorable Mention
Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley
Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs
Charolette DeLisle, Spring Valley
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial
Aryana Edwards, Democracy Prep
Faisealofa Eteuini, Liberty
Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran
Leilani Harworth, Liberty
Kazel Jones, Desert Oasis
Scarlet Lopez, Coronado
Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley
Trista Mabry, Desert Pines
Reagan Nehls, Palo Verde
Bella Robinson, Coral Academy
Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain
Avery Silvas, Sierra Vista
Azaia Tatum, Centennial
Ricana Taylor, Del Sol
Akaylah Thrower, Somerset-Losee
Akeylah Thrower, Somerset-Losee
Neeyah Webster, Bishop Gorman
Haylie Western, Moapa Valley
Anaya Williams, Valley
