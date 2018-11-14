2018-19 Calvary Chapel Girls Basketball Capsule

The Lions return four letter winners from last season’s playoff team.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

CALVARY CHAPEL

Head coach: Shay Johnson, second season (12-11 career at CCCS)

2017-18 record: 12-11 (9-7 2A Southern/fourth)

Returning letter winners (starters): Four (three)

Top players: G Tyra Perkins (Jr.), G J.J. Monaco (So.)

Outlook: Perkins (18.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.6 steals per game) and Monaco (9.9 ppg, 3.1 spg) are two of the four returning letter winners for the Lions.

Calvary Chapel qualified for the Class 2A Southern League playoffs last year.

“It’s a young group looking to build on last season,” Johnson said.