2018-19 Coronado Girls Basketball Capsule

The Cougars return eight letter winners and hope to contend in the Southeast League.

CORONADO

Head coach: Bill Crego, seventh season (97-70 career at Coronado)

2017-18 record: 18-11 (7-3 Southeast/third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Eight (three)

Top players: G Gabbie Etopio (Jr.), G Tia Thornton (Sr.), G Sade Williams (Jr.), C Haley Morton (Sr.)

Outlook: Crego, who coached the Cougars from 2008-09 through 2013-14 returns, for his second stint on the bench and inherits a team with eight returning letter winners.

“We expect to be competitive in every game we play,” Crego said.