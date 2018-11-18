2018-19 Somerset-Losee Girls Basketball Capsule
The Lions return four starters from last season.
SOMERSET-LOSEE
Head coach: Jason Howzell, first season
2017-18 record: 1-7 (independent)
Returning starters: Four
Top players: C Angelia Werner (So.), G Sariah Watson (Fr.)
Outlook: Werner, who averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds per game last year, is one of four returning starters for the Lions.
“We’re looking to be competitive with a very young program,” Howzell said. “All players are either freshmen or sophomores.”