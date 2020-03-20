2019-20 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
Here is the 2019-20 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.
Player of the Year: Taylor Bigby, Centennial
Coach of the Year: Laurie Evans, Desert Oasis
First team
Taylor Bigby, G, Centennial — The junior Oregon commit led the Bulldogs to their sixth straight state championship, averaging 10.4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.8 steals. She was the Northwest League MVP.
Aishah Brown, F, Centennial — The senior averaged 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the state champion Bulldogs.
Aaliyah Gayles, F, Spring Valley — The sophomore averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.7 steals for the state semifinalist Grizzlies.
Daejah Phillips, F, Centennial — The senior averaged 7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3 assists.
Jade Thomas, G, Centennial — The senior averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Desi-Rae Young, C, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the 24-3 state runner-up Diamondbacks. She was the Southwest League Co-MVP.
Second team
Jeanette Fine, G, Canyon Springs — The senior averaged 13 points and was the Northeast League Co-MVP.
Garrisen Freeman, F, Spring Valley — The senior averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and made a game-winning 3-pointer in the state quarterfinals.
Bentleigh Hoskins, G, Bishop Gorman — The senior led the Gaels in scoring and was their go-to player in clutch situations.
Eliyjah Pricebrooks, G, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals.
Jordyn Stroud, F, Desert Oasis — The junior averaged 8.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Taysia Tovia, F, Liberty — The junior averaged 12.8 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals. She was the Southeast League Co-MVP.
Third team
Madison Beckham, G, Foothill — The junior averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks. She was the Southeast League Co-MVP.
Arielle Davis, F, Desert Pines — The sophomore averaged 18.4 points, shot 41 percent from 3-point range with 62 makes.
Aaliyah Ibarra, G, Centennial — The junior averaged 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Tyra Perkins, G, Calvary Chapel — The senior averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks for the 2A state semifinalist.
Jalen Tanuvasa, G, Faith Lutheran — The junior averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.4 assists for a state tournament qualifier.
Yesenia Wesley-Nash, G, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Coach of the Year
Laurie Evans, Desert Oasis — Guided the Diamondbacks to a 24-3 record, their first regional title and a state runner-up finish.
Honorable mention
Kaitlyn Anderson, Moapa Valley
Taylor Bair, Foothill
Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel
Sakura Bradley, Liberty
Kate Daffer, Pahrump Valley
Laurel Rockwood, Foothill
Chelsea Camara, Spring Valley
Riri Davis, Spring Valley
Samantha Greene, Legacy
Kelsey Howryla, Faith Lutheran
Teionni McDaniel, Centennial
Addison Melone, Centennial
Jasmine Richardson, Basic
Maddie Souza, Pahrump Valley
Tiana Tovia, Liberty
Joy Watkins, Liberty
Tayla Wombaker, Pahrump Valley
