Here is the 2019-20 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centennial junior Taylor Bigby completes a drill during practice at Centennial high school in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Laurie Evans, Desert Oasis (Laurie Evans)

Centennial junior Taylor Bigby poses for a portrait after a varsity girls practice at Centennial high school in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Desi-Rae Young is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls basketball team. (Laurie Evans)

Centennial's Daejah Phillips is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls basketball team. (Karen Weitz)

Centennial's Jade Thomas is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls basketball team. (Karen Weitz)

Aishah Brown, Centennial (Karen Weitz)

Player of the Year: Taylor Bigby, Centennial

Coach of the Year: Laurie Evans, Desert Oasis

First team

Taylor Bigby, G, Centennial — The junior Oregon commit led the Bulldogs to their sixth straight state championship, averaging 10.4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.8 steals. She was the Northwest League MVP.

Aishah Brown, F, Centennial — The senior averaged 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the state champion Bulldogs.

Aaliyah Gayles, F, Spring Valley — The sophomore averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.7 steals for the state semifinalist Grizzlies.

Daejah Phillips, F, Centennial — The senior averaged 7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jade Thomas, G, Centennial — The senior averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Desi-Rae Young, C, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the 24-3 state runner-up Diamondbacks. She was the Southwest League Co-MVP.

Second team

Jeanette Fine, G, Canyon Springs — The senior averaged 13 points and was the Northeast League Co-MVP.

Garrisen Freeman, F, Spring Valley — The senior averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and made a game-winning 3-pointer in the state quarterfinals.

Bentleigh Hoskins, G, Bishop Gorman — The senior led the Gaels in scoring and was their go-to player in clutch situations.

Eliyjah Pricebrooks, G, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals.

Jordyn Stroud, F, Desert Oasis — The junior averaged 8.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Taysia Tovia, F, Liberty — The junior averaged 12.8 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals. She was the Southeast League Co-MVP.

Third team

Madison Beckham, G, Foothill — The junior averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks. She was the Southeast League Co-MVP.

Arielle Davis, F, Desert Pines — The sophomore averaged 18.4 points, shot 41 percent from 3-point range with 62 makes.

Aaliyah Ibarra, G, Centennial — The junior averaged 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Tyra Perkins, G, Calvary Chapel — The senior averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks for the 2A state semifinalist.

Jalen Tanuvasa, G, Faith Lutheran — The junior averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.4 assists for a state tournament qualifier.

Yesenia Wesley-Nash, G, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Coach of the Year

Laurie Evans, Desert Oasis — Guided the Diamondbacks to a 24-3 record, their first regional title and a state runner-up finish.

Honorable mention

Kaitlyn Anderson, Moapa Valley

Taylor Bair, Foothill

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel

Sakura Bradley, Liberty

Kate Daffer, Pahrump Valley

Laurel Rockwood, Foothill

Chelsea Camara, Spring Valley

Riri Davis, Spring Valley

Samantha Greene, Legacy

Kelsey Howryla, Faith Lutheran

Teionni McDaniel, Centennial

Addison Melone, Centennial

Jasmine Richardson, Basic

Maddie Souza, Pahrump Valley

Tiana Tovia, Liberty

Joy Watkins, Liberty

Tayla Wombaker, Pahrump Valley

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.