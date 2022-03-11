2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team

Here is the All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team. Clark’s Laquedra Parks is the Coach of the Year after leading the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship.

Spring Valley's Aaliyah Gayles is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Spring Valley girls basketball photo)

Liberty's Aaliyah Gayles is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Liberty girls basketball photo)

Liberty's Isabella Jaramillo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Liberty girls basketball photo)

Las Vegas' Kayla Terry is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Las Vegas girls basketball photo)

Coronado's Kaylee Walters is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Coronado girls basketball photo)

Desert Oasis' Olivia Bigger is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Desert Oasis girls basketball photo)

Spring Valley's Grace Knox is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Spring Valley girls basketball photo)

Shadow Ridge's Jamia Carter is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Shadow Ridge girls basketball photo)

Centennial's Danae Powell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Centennial girls basketball photo)

Centennial's Kaniya Boyd is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Centennial girls basketball photo)

Centennial's Mary McMorris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Centennial girls basketball photo)

First team

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalists.

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Class 5A Mustangs, who finished 18-7.

Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior McDonald’s All-American averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

Tiairra Hill-Brown, Clark — The senior averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks for the Class 4A state champion.

Isabella Jaramillo, Liberty — The senior averaged 8.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The junior averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Mary McMorris, Centennial — The senior averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game for the Class 5A state champion.

Danae Powell, Centennial — The sophomore averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers for the Class 5A state champion.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior averaged 18.5 points, 2.7 steals and 2 assists per game.

Coach of the Year

Laquedra Parks, Clark — She guided the Chargers to a 17-3 record and the Class 4A state championship, the Chargers’ first in girls basketball.

Second team

Asani Ceasar, Centennial — The junior was active on the boards and in the full-court press for the Class 5A state champion.

Jaila Childress, Spring Valley — The sophomore averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

Jamelia Coleman, Clark — The senior averaged 14.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Class 4A state champion.

Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior averaged 15.5 points, made 86 3-pointers and shot 44 percent from 3-point range for the Class 4A state semifinalist.

Montaya Dew, Centennial — The junior used her length and athleticism to help spearhead the full-court press for the Class 5A state champion.

Taylor Etopio, Liberty — The senior averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds while defending the opponents’ top scorer for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior was the leading rebounder and second-leading scorer for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore averaged 18 points, 3 assists and 3 steals for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior averaged 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.4 steals for the Class 4A state semifinalist.

Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior helped with rebounding and defense for the Class 5A state champion.

Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty — The junior averaged 8.6 points an 7.4 rebounds for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Honorable mention

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel

Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman

Gina Bleilich, GV Christian

Sakura Bradley, Liberty

Tarah Campbell, Valley

Silvia Garcia, Bishop Gorman

Zaria Glover, Durango

Elin Guzelkuck, Desert Oasis

Emma Humes, Moapa Valley

Akaiya Lidge, Sunrise Mountain

Zh’mya Martin, Shadow Ridge

Abby Mathews, Lincoln County

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley

Ashley Saxton, Silverado

Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee

Jersey Tsosie, Pahranagat Valley

Tayla Wombaker, Pahrump Valley

