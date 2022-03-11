2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
Here is the All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team. Clark’s Laquedra Parks is the Coach of the Year after leading the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship.
First team
Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalists.
Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists for the Class 5A state champion.
Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Class 5A Mustangs, who finished 18-7.
Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior McDonald’s All-American averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists for the Class 5A state semifinalist.
Tiairra Hill-Brown, Clark — The senior averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks for the Class 4A state champion.
Isabella Jaramillo, Liberty — The senior averaged 8.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.
Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Class 5A state semifinalist.
Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The junior averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.
Mary McMorris, Centennial — The senior averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game for the Class 5A state champion.
Danae Powell, Centennial — The sophomore averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers for the Class 5A state champion.
Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Class 4A state runner-up.
Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior averaged 18.5 points, 2.7 steals and 2 assists per game.
Coach of the Year
Laquedra Parks, Clark — She guided the Chargers to a 17-3 record and the Class 4A state championship, the Chargers’ first in girls basketball.
Second team
Asani Ceasar, Centennial — The junior was active on the boards and in the full-court press for the Class 5A state champion.
Jaila Childress, Spring Valley — The sophomore averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Class 5A state semifinalist.
Jamelia Coleman, Clark — The senior averaged 14.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Class 4A state champion.
Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior averaged 15.5 points, made 86 3-pointers and shot 44 percent from 3-point range for the Class 4A state semifinalist.
Montaya Dew, Centennial — The junior used her length and athleticism to help spearhead the full-court press for the Class 5A state champion.
Taylor Etopio, Liberty — The senior averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds while defending the opponents’ top scorer for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.
Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior was the leading rebounder and second-leading scorer for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.
Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore averaged 18 points, 3 assists and 3 steals for the Class 4A state runner-up.
Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior averaged 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.4 steals for the Class 4A state semifinalist.
Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior helped with rebounding and defense for the Class 5A state champion.
Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty — The junior averaged 8.6 points an 7.4 rebounds for the Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.
Honorable mention
Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel
Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman
Gina Bleilich, GV Christian
Sakura Bradley, Liberty
Tarah Campbell, Valley
Silvia Garcia, Bishop Gorman
Zaria Glover, Durango
Elin Guzelkuck, Desert Oasis
Emma Humes, Moapa Valley
Akaiya Lidge, Sunrise Mountain
Zh’mya Martin, Shadow Ridge
Abby Mathews, Lincoln County
Halle McKnight, Palo Verde
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran
Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley
Ashley Saxton, Silverado
Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee
Jersey Tsosie, Pahranagat Valley
Tayla Wombaker, Pahrump Valley
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.