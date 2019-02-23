94°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Girls Basketball

2A Girls: Calvary Chapel rallies to oust Needles

By Damon Seiters Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2019 - 10:06 pm
 

Calvary Chapel trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter on Friday against Needles in the 2A Southern League semifinals.

But something told senior guard Midajah McCarty that the team’s season wasn’t quite over.

“I knew we had it,” McCarty said. “By the look on their faces, it was in our bag. They didn’t know what was coming to them.”

McCarty’s steal and three-point play with 14.6 seconds to go gave the Lions the lead and they held on for a 47-43 victory at SLAM Academy.

The Lions (15-11) play Lincoln County (15-10) in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Del Sol. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Calvary Chapel trailed 41-29 with 5:03 to play, but the Lions turned up the defensive pressure, and Needles didn’t have an answer. The Mustangs (27-6) turned the ball over nine times in the fourth quarter, most coming against Calvary Chapel’s full-court press.

“We came back harder, stronger, played smart,” said McCarty, who had all seven of her points in the fourth quarter. “And it’s just a blessing, really.”

Freshman Olivia Bell scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for Calvary Chapel, which didn’t look like it was going to have a postseason opportunity after it was forced to forfeit 11 league wins for using an ineligible player.

But the Lions appealed and a hearing officer ruled that Calvary Chapel would have won six of those games without the ineligible player and restored those victories. That was enough to get the Lions into the playoffs and now the state tournament.

“It was really hard for us at that moment,” McCarty said of the forfeits.

Tyra Perkins added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Calvary Chapel.

Marie Mills led Needles with 14 points, and Paige Murch added 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Mustangs.

Lincoln County 38, Lake Mead 26 — The Lynx used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to pull away and defeat the Eagles.

Lake Mead hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to cut the lead to 19-17, but Lincoln County’s Alexis Long scored the next four points to spark the 12-0 run.

Kendra Mathews had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for Lincoln County, which held Lake Mead without a field goal in the second quarter.

Long added eight points and five rebounds, and Sadie Soderborg had seven points, five rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.

Lauryn Freund led Lake Mead (12-8) with nine points, and teammate Rebekah Fuller had six points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial’s Eboni Walker (22) defends St. John’s sophomore Azzi Fudd (35) durin ...
St. John’s edges Centennial in GEICO Nationals semifinal
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Azzi Fudd hit a game-tying jumper with 45 seconds to play then hit the winning free throws with 8.3 seconds left to lift the second-ranked Cadets to a 63-61 win over the Bulldogs in New York City.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.

NIAA to re-evaluate rule allowing appeals of forfeits
RJ

The association’s board of control voted Wednesday to have staff write a proposal and survey member schools to possibly strike the ability for teams that use an ineligible to appeal any forfeits.

Calvary Chapel coach Shay Johnson speaks to his team during the fourth quarter of the Class ...
Commentary: NIAA absolutely must change ‘Contribution to Victory’ rule
By Ed Graney / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will hold its spring meeting Wednesday and Thursday, when at some point this will be addressed: Review of “Contribution to Victory” Rule Regarding Forfeits — For Possible Action.

Churchill County’s Leilani Otuafi goes to the basket against Moapa Valley’s Kait ...
Class 3A: Moapa Valley comes up just short in title bid
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Pirates’ remarkable run to the Class 3A state tournament final came up one shot short Saturday in a 45-42 loss to Churchill County at Orleans Arena. It was the Greenwave’s third consecutive state championship.

Calvary Chapel’s Tara Quintero defends Incline Village’s Elisabeth Stranzal duri ...
2A Girls: Incline uses height advantage to top Lions
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

The Highlanders used a big rebounding edge and some timely 3-point shooting to earn a 55-44 victory over Calvary Chapel in a Class 2A state semifinal at Eldorado.