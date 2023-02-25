Centennial girls blow out Coronado to win 8th straight state title — PHOTOS

The Centennial girls basketball team defeated Coronado to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Centennial’s Kaliyah Dillard, left, and Asani Ceaser celebrate seconds after winning the NIAA Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Gabrielle De La Cruz (23) shoots against Centennial’s Cici Ajomale (21) during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennnial’s Charlece Ohiaeri poses with her team’s NIAA Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship trophy after winning the game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tanya Johnson, left, a retired CCSD specialized programs teacher assistant, and Lucina Ibarra, a former Centennial girls basketball mom, cheer for their team during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Tayla Perkins, left, Ayla Williams, and Charlene Ohiaeri fall to the ground in celebration second after they won the NIAA Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial poses for photos after winning the Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Kaliyah Dillard (22) shoots against Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri, center, and Kaniya Boyd, back right, jump for a rebound against Coronado’s AJ Wick, left, and Gabby Brooks, right, during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Ayla Williams (12) shoots against Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd dribbles up the court against Coronado’s AJ Wick during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Jada Price (15) looks to pass while Coronado’s Jaila Childress (12) guards her during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Savannah Lopez, left, wrestles the ball from the court to pass while Centennial’s Danae Powell guards her during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd (00) finds an opening to shoot against Coronado during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz pulls players from the bench during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado head coach Ronald Childress reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Jaila Childress dives for the ball during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri attempts a three-pointer during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14) looks to pass by Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Gabrielle De La Cruz (23) drives toward the hoop while Centennial’s Cici Ajomale (22) guards her during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) drives toward the hoop between Centennial’s Kaliyah Dillard, back, and Charlece Ohiaeri, right, during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) drives toward the hoop past Coronado’s Jaila Childress, right, during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd, left, guards Coronado’s Jaila Childress (12) during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd (00) watches her pass between Coronado’s Savannah Lopez, left, and AJ Wick, second from right, during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Ayla Williams, right, shoots against Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14) dribbles against Centennial’s Tayla Perkins (10) during the second half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

When Centennial’s Karen Weitz started coaching, the accomplishments in the Nevada high school girls basketball record book seemed unfathomable.

Winning one state championship was an accomplishment, but Weitz said the thought of getting close to the state record for most titles was “crazy.”

Weitz further etched her name in the record book Saturday, as she tied Pahranagat Valley’s Amy Huntsman by winning her 14th state championship after the Bulldogs blew past Coronado 59-20 in the Class 5A title game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the Bulldogs’ eighth straight title and 14th overall. Junior guard Danae Powell led Centennial (24-1) with 11 points, and sophomore forward Ayla Williams scored nine in the Bulldogs’ 24th straight win.

“It isn’t really about me, it’s about these kids,” Weitz said. “We have several kids on the team that have just won their first one. That’s exciting. They’ve worked really hard. We’ve stayed together year-round as a program. So for them to have this benefit and get this reward, I’m really happy for them.”

Centennial used its defense to create offense in the third quarter. The Bulldogs forced three early turnovers by Coronado (21-9), which ignited an 18-0 run during a six-minute stretch to put the game out of reach.

“We had to have a good third quarter to get (Coronado) on their heels and not let them have a chance to come back,” Powell said.

Centennial’s athleticism and depth ran off Coronado’s shooters and denied any opportunities inside. The Bulldogs’ notorious pressure defense was in full effect in the second half.

“Their composure held true, especially in the second half,” Weitz said. “I thought they responded to our halftime speech. They just came out and exploded on offense, and we never looked back.”

Williams scored all of her points in the third as Centennial outscored Coronado 22-4. Williams has been recovering from an ACL injury and was cleared to play three weeks ago.

“She’s a super great kid,” Weitz said. “She does whatever is needed to be done for the team. … She knew what she needed to do today, and I thought she was big today.”

Five Bulldogs scored in the first quarter, and an 8-0 run gave them a nine-point lead.

A jumper from senior guard Kaylee Walters at the 6:34 mark was Coronado’s only field goal in the first quarter. The Cougars went more than nine minutes until their next field goal, a layup from senior guard Gabrielle De La Cruz with 5:16 left in the second quarter.

Centennial slowly built up its lead by attacking the basket, converting on second-chance opportunities and getting to the free-throw line. Defensively, Centennial allowed three first-quarter field goals and led 26-11 at halftime.

The Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack, as eight players scored five or more points. De La Cruz led Coronado with seven points.

Weitz said she thought the record for most state titles from a coach was 15 and didn’t know she had tied the record. Weitz, who also coached the boys team this year, said the support she has received from past players who celebrate the new state titles makes winning even more special.

“People always say to me, ‘You don’t look happy,’” Weitz said. “I am happy, but it’s not about me. I’ve won one before. I want them to experience this stuff. They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives.”

