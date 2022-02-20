Centennial rides defensive effort to Southern Region girls title

Centennial held McDonald’s All-America selection Aaliyah Gayles to 11 points en route to a decisive victory over Spring Valley in the Class 5A Southern Region girls final.

Centennial High School's Mary McMorris (4) and her teammates celebrate their victory against Spring Valley High School after the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Mary McMorris (4), left, goes to the basket as Spring Valley High School's Aaliyah Gayles (3) defends during the first half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Danae Powell (11) jumps to the basket as Spring Valley High School's Mia Ervin (24) defends during the first half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley High School's Briana Green (33), center, keeps ball away from Centennial High School's Cici Ajomale (21) and Centennial High School's Jada Price (15), right, during the first half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Mary McMorris (4), center, goes to the basket as Spring Valley High School's Jaila Childress (11), left, and Spring Valley High School's Evie de Wit (32) try to defend during the first half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Kennedy Lee (24) keeps a ball away from Spring Valley High School's Jada Green (23), left, Spring Valley High School's Aaliyah Gayles (3) and Spring Valley High School's Jaila Childress (11) during the first half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Asani Ceaser (32) and Spring Valley High School's Jada Green (23) battle for a rebound during the first half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, as Centennial High School's Jada Price (15) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Kaniya Boyd (00), center, tries to drive past Spring Valley High School's Charolette De Lisle (21) and Spring Valley High School's Nehla McFadden (5) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School's Kaniya Boyd (00) looks to pass against Spring Valley High School's Jada Green (23) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial High School players pose for a photo after their victory against Spring Valley High School in the championship game of the NIAA Class 5A Southern League girls basketball playoffs, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

As it turned out, Saturday’s Class 5A Southern Region girls basketball championship game came down to simple mathematics.

One great player could not be beat five very good ones.

And it wasn’t even close.

Top-seeded Centennial held McDonald’s All-America selection Aaliyah Gayles to 11 points and received double-figure scoring from four of its five starters en route to an emphatic 68-26 victory over No. 6 Spring Valley at Centennial High.

“Well, we definitely don’t put anything on one player, and we’ve got a great team is what we feel like right now,” Centennial coach Karen Weitz said about the ease with which her side handled Gayles and the Grizzlies.

The Spring Valley point guard and Southern California commit sat out the teams’ first meeting with a wrist injury, and Centennial (15-3) rolled to an 82-44 win. With Gayles back in the lineup, the Grizzlies hoped to make the Bulldogs work a little harder in the rematch.

For six minutes, they did.

Gayles hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the first quarter to pull Spring Valley (14-7) within 14-12, but it would be the Grizzlies’ last basket for more than seven minutes.

Centennial began to carve up Spring Valley’s zone defense and outscored the visitors 24-1 after Gayles’ 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were on pace to score 100 points before the running clock went into effect during the third quarter in an attempt to keep the margin of victory respectable.

Mary McMorris and Asani Ceaser each scored 12 points with Danae Powell and Jada Price adding 10 each for Centennial. McMorris — Centennial’s only senior starter and the sole Bulldog with any pre-pandemic experience — also drew the difficult assignment of staying with Gayles.

She limited the Spring Valley star to 10 field-goal attempts and made her work for every one.

“It was pretty much to contain her and make sure she didn’t score more than 20,” McMorris, a Northern Arizona commit, said about shadowing Gayles. “That’s my friend and all. I have respect for her. She’s really solid.”

So is Centennial, though that word probably doesn’t do the Bulldogs justice as they continue to stay focused while piling up lopsided victories against local competition.

“That’s the question that gets asked all the time, but you have to play the game right,” said Weitz, whose Bulldogs will be a prohibitive favorite to win their seventh consecutive state championship in Reno next weekend.

“When your subs come in, your subs still want to go hard. Kids shouldn’t be punished for that. Nothing against our opponents, but we’re gonna play the game the way we think the game needs to be played.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.