The Desert Pines girls hosted Desert Oasis in a basketball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis guard La'Niah Hicks (1) attempts to keep the ball from Desert Pines forward Dayana Wilder (12) and teammate Desert Pines guard Mia Sao Martinez (1) during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines guard Tatianna Wilder (3) secures loose ball as Desert Oasis guard Savanna Sadler (5) reaches in during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis guard Savanna Sadler (5) fires a pass up the court between Desert Pines guard Mia Sao Martinez (1) and teammate Desert Pines guard Destiny Sao Martinez (24) on a fast break during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis guard Hailey Mannella (10) drives underneath the basket for a shot with Desert Pines forward Dayana Wilder (12) a little late during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis guard La'Niah Hicks (1) leaps away from Desert Pines guard Destiny Sao Martinez (24) losing the ball during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines forward Ashanti Stewart (25) beats Desert Oasis guard Savanna Sadler (5) to the basket for a lay up during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines center Alanna Jackson (11) fights for a ball with Desert Oasis guard Kohen Marshall (14) during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis guard La'Niah Hicks (1) keeps a tight defense on Desert Pines guard Destiny Sao Martinez (24) driving down the lane during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines forward Ashanti Stewart (25) splits the Desert Oasis defense for a lay up during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis forward Brooklyn Scurry (23) battles underneath the basket for a shot defended well by Desert Pines forward Trista Mabry (22) during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines guard Mia Sao Martinez (1) and Desert Oasis (11) battle for a loose ball as Desert Pines guard Mya Harper (2) reaches in during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. #11 is not on roster. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines won, 48-41.

