Girls basketball playoff preview: Centennial faces stiff competition

Centennial’s girls basketball team has won eight straight state titles, but Bishop Gorman and Democracy Prep will challenge them this year.

Centennial’s girls basketball team has rolled to a state championship in recent seasons, facing few hurdles along the way.

This is not one of those years.

The Bulldogs, who have won eight straight state titles, are in for a fight this season. They were defeated 50-46 by Democracy Prep on Jan. 30 for their first loss to a Nevada team since 2015.

The playoffs begin Saturday with four Class 4A Southern Region first-round games. The 5A playoffs begin with the state quarterfinals Thursday.

Here’s a look ahead at the postseason:

Class 5A

League champion: Centennial.

Favorite: Centennial.

Centennial won the head-to-head tiebreaker over Bishop Gorman for the No. 1 seed. But Centennial, Bishop Gorman and Democracy Prep can argue they deserve to be the favorite.

The 5A title race is as open as it’s been in a long time. The Bulldogs’ experience in important playoff games gives them a slight edge.

Dark horse: Liberty.

The Patriots defeated Democracy Prep one day after the Blue Knights’ upset of Centennial. Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley is one of the area’s top guards, and forward Daisha Peavy is a force inside.

Potential first-round upset: No. 5 Liberty over No. 4 Shadow Ridge.

Shadow Ridge stunned Liberty 46-44 on the road Jan. 18 on a tough shooting night for the Patriots. Liberty has too many offensive threats to have another performance like that.

Class 4A

League champions: Foothill (Desert), Sierra Vista (Mountain), Legacy (Sky)

Co-favorites: Sierra Vista and Legacy.

Both teams were perfect in their respective leagues. Sierra Vista is riding an 11-game winning streak. Legacy has won its last nine.

Dark horse: Cimarron-Memorial

Sierra Vista’s toughest league games were against Cimarron-Memorial. The Spartans lost 69-67 in overtime last month and 48-44 on Feb. 5.

Potential first-round upset: No. 4M Western over No. 2D Canyon Springs.

Western earned the final playoff spot on a tiebreaker from the tougher Mountain division.

Class 3A

League champions: Moapa Valley (Desert), Pahrump Valley (Mountain)

Favorite: Moapa Valley.

Both league winners were two of the favorites entering the season. Moapa Valley defeated Pahrump Valley twice this year in a pair of tight games.

Dark horse: None.

Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley should roll to the region title game and qualify for the state tournament.

Potential first-round upset: None.

Virgin Valley and Coral Academy should win their opening-round playoff games along with Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley.

