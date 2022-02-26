Las Vegas, Clark advance to Class 4A girls state title game

Las Vegas defeated Desert Pines and Clark beat Arbor View on Friday in the Class 4A girls state basketball semifinals at Cox Pavilion. They will play Saturday for the title.

Las Vegas High School's Layla Faught (1) goest to the basket as Desert Pines High School's Destiny Sao-Martinez (13) and Desert Pines High School's Mia Sao-Martinez (1) defend during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School players celebrate their victory against Desert Pines High School after the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Layla Faught (1) goest to the basket as Desert Pines High School's Taveah Oliver (4), Desert Pines High School's Dayana Wilder (12) and Desert Pines High School's Destiny Sao Martinez (13) defend during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Layla Faught (1) goes to the basket as Desert Pines High School's Tatianna Wilder (3), left, defends during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Kayla Terry (23)and Desert Pines High School's Arielle Davis (5) compete to get a loose ball during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Jennifer Portillo (12), left, looks to pass against Desert Pines High School's Dayana Wilder (12) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines High School's Dayana Wilder (12), center, tries to shoot against Las Vegas High School's Kayla Terry (23), behind, during the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines High School's Dayana Wilder (12) dribbles as Las Vegas High School's Kayla Terry (23) follows her during the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Layla Faught (1), center, dribbles during the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School fans cheer during the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state girls basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An eight-minute scoring drought did not phase Las Vegas in its 57-44 victory over Desert Pines on Friday in the Class 4A girls state basketball semifinals at Cox Pavilion.

The Wildcats will play Clark, a 64-41 winner over Arbor View, at 5:20 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.

Las Vegas led by 21 points three minutes into the third quarter, but did not score again until the fourth quarter as Desert Pines cut the deficit to 48-39.

Layla Faught, who finished with 22 points, made a contested layup and foul shot at the 5:02 mark to end the Las Vegas scoring drought. On the ensuing possession, Faught connected with Kayla Terry, who scored two of her game-high 27 points, on a fast-break layup.

Wildcats coach La Shondra Rayford said she knew her young team would be able to rely on its experience to combat any scoring droughts.

“We try to practice these situations and scenarios,” Rayford said. “And we try to do the best that we can to withstand it. It just speaks to our toughness.”

Las Vegas’ pressure defense and rebounding made it difficult for Desert Pines to generate any momentum.

“When we get to this point in the year, we’re all comfortable with who we are, and I’m comfortable with what I see out there,” Rayford said.

Destiny Sao-Martinez and Ashanti Stewart scored nine points each for Desert Pines.

Clark rides 28-0 start to win

Clark has used its length to give opponents fits all season, and the same was true against Arbor View.

The Chargers held the Aggies scoreless through the first 10:39 en route to the decisive victory.

“They’re using their length to play, to match up,” Clark coach La Quedra Parks said. “We’re big, we’re long, we’re active. They came out ready and hungry.”

Tiairra Hill-Brown scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in Clark’s 28-0 run to start the game.

Arbor View scored its first points on Camryn Harris’ layup with 5:21 left in the first half.

“Tonight was Hill-Brown’s night, and she performed,” Parks said. “Everybody has a role on this team.”

Behind its all-senior starting lineup, Clark forced Arbor View into challenging shots and made the Aggies work to bring the ball in the front court.

“We’re just going to keep using (our length) to our advantage,” Parks said. “A lot of teams don’t have the height we have and don’t have the athleticism we have.”

Caresse Smith and Jamelia Coleman each scored 11 points for Clark. Harris led Arbor View with 20 points, and Kyla Chambers scored 12.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.