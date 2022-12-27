Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri

The Centennial senior scored 29 points in a 63-47 win over Bonita Vista (California) in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Charlece Ohiaeri of Centennial High School dribbles into Bishop Manogue defender Alyssa Premo during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Lawlor Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial senior Charlece Ohiaeri admitted the Bulldogs’ win in the semifinals at the Nike Tournament of Champions last week wasn’t their best game.

The Bulldogs committed 31 turnovers and needed to find some offensive consistency. Ohiaeri answered the call to provide an offensive spark.

“I knew someone had to step up, and I knew it had to be me,” she said. “I just kept shooting the ball, and my shots were falling.”

Ohiaeri scored 29 points to help the Bulldogs to a 63-47 win over Bonita Vista (California) last Wednesday. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

The Bulldogs went on to win the John Anderson division of the Nike Tournament of Champions the next day.

After a loss to Lone Peak (Utah) in Centennial’s season opener, Ohiaeri said it made the team come and play more together.

“Our team is kind of, we go as each other goes as a team,” she said. “I need to play hard so they play hard with me. Just setting a good example as one of the seniors because they look up to the seniors.”

As a captain for the Bulldogs, Ohiaeri has embraced the responsibility of setting an example for her team this season.

“I wanted to be a captain because that’s important to be, being a leader is the most important to me,” she said.

Ohiaeri committed to TCU in September. She said she’s looking forward to playing at a power conference and growing her game at the next level.

“I’m just excited to be pushed and use my versatility out there,” Ohiaeri said. “And try new positions since I really don’t have a position right now, I do everything, and maybe settle down and be a guard. Or whatever they need me to do and bring my winning mentality over there.”

