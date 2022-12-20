Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill

Cimarron-Memorial junior guard Heaven Hill scored 19 points and added five rebounds and five steals in a 60-33 win over Bonanza last Friday.

Cimarron-Memorial junior guard Heaven Hill had one goal for this season: to be better than last season.

So far, the Spartans have been showing improvements and Hill has helped spark their early success.

Hill scored 19 points and added five rebounds and five steals in their 60-33 win last Friday over Bonanza. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It was a good team game,” Hill said of Friday’s effort. “Everyone scored, and everyone played good defense. Everyone did what they were supposed to do.”

Entering Wednesday, the Spartans are 7-1. Hill believes the improvements from last season stem from the team growing close during the offseason.

“We all got to know each other a little bit more and we’re all here for each other,” Hill said. “We know how each other plays, so now it’s better on the court because we know each other’s strategies and what we’re good at.”

Hill has embraced her role as one of the team’s primary scorers, but she also knows continuing to build up her teammates and helping on defense are also essential to continuing to help the Spartans win games throughout the rest of the season.

With the early success, Hill said staying humble will be important to continue that success and help the Spartans make a deep run in the playoffs. And help Hill and the Spartans reach another goal: to get an opportunity to compete for a state title.

“The season has been going really well,” Hill said. “The team and I have been practicing a lot and putting in a lot of hard work, and it’s been showing on the court.”

