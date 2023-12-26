Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Aaliah Spaight

Bishop Gorman sophomore guard Aaliah Spaight scored 21 points in a 47-31 win over Democracy Prep on Thursday to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight is the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week. (Sheryl Krmpotich/Bishop Gorman photos).

Bishop Gorman’s girls basketball team is looking to put itself back on top as a state champion contender in Class 5A. The Gaels are emerging as an early favorite thanks to the play of sophomore guard Aaliah Spaight.

Spaight scored 21 points in a 47-31 win over Democracy Prep on Thursday and added 19 points in a 50-36 victory against Moreau Catholic (California) on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her effort.

“I was getting my teammates involved in the beginning of the game, and it made it easier to get the win,” Spaight said. “We play for each other and our coach.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a player you model your game after?

Spaight: I take bits and pieces from a lot of different players, like Sue Bird, Jamal Crawford, Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, who are some of my favorite players.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Spaight: I follow the same pregame ritual, which includes waking up earlier than usual, stretching, eating fruit and listening to music.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Spaight: The first couple of songs are Gospel and then something calm like Drake or J. Cole.

NP: Since it’s the holidays, is there a specific Christmas movie you always watch this time of the year?

Spaight: I always watch “Home Alone.” It’s probably my favorite holiday movie.

NP: You have notable Division I offers from UNLV and Brigham Young. What’s the recruiting process been like?

Spaight: It’s been a new experience talking to the programs as well as getting to know the coaches and their culture. Being able to experience that at such a young age makes me blessed because most aren’t able to.

