Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Nation Williams

Centennial forward Nation Williams scored 23 points to help the Bulldogs defeat Arbor View on Jan. 17 and earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Centennial's Nation Williams (24) jumps for a layup during the second half of a high school basketball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nation Williams (44) speaks before a Jr.NBA showcase scrimmage of U.S players versus international ones at the Doral Academy on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. She is an incoming freshman at Centennial. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial forward Nation Williams entered her first year of high school basketball as one of the top freshmen in the country.

She’s established herself as one of the top players in the state, no matter the class, this season.

Williams scored 23 points in a 92-29 win at Arbor View on Jan. 17 and added 18 points in a 68-57 win over Bishop Gorman at Saturday’s Big City Showdown. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“Our energy on the court was high and we knew how much the game meant to us,” Williams said of the win against Bishop Gorman.

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a basketball player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Williams: A’ja Wilson. She’s just an amazing basketball player. She’s so versatile. She always has great energy whenever you watch her.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Williams: Softball. I was a pitcher and played first base. I used to play softball, but I couldn’t do both (basketball and softball) because it was pretty difficult. I love the game so much.

NP: Basketball runs in your family thanks to your mom (Aces general manager Natalie) and sister (Centennial junior forward Ayla). What’s it like to bond over the sport together?

Williams: That’s part of the reason why I feel so confident and love this game so much is because of my family.

NP: You have some notable Division I college offers, including Tennessee, North Carolina, UCLA, Arizona and Florida. What’s the recruiting process been like?

Williams: It’s been amazing. I love talking to all the coaches and I’m so grateful to be in this position. I love learning about all the different teams and different cultures.

