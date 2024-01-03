53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Girls Basketball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 5:42 pm
 
Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks (11) dribbles through Liberty’s Alofa Eteuini (10) an ...
Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks (11) dribbles through Liberty’s Alofa Eteuini (10) and Alia Matavao, right, during a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal game at Liberty High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winning a tournament championship in nonleague play can help a team’s chemistry and boost its confidence during the most important part of its schedule.

It’s done just that for the Coronado girls basketball team and senior forward Gabrielle Brooks on the Cougars’ five-game winning streak entering Tuesday.

Brooks scored 20 points in Coronado’s 63-47 win over Miramonte (California) to win the West Coast Jamboree championship Saturday in San Francisco. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“The most important things that helped us win was our chemistry and effort,” Brooks said. “Every play we encouraged each other and lifted each other up.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: How did reaching the state title game last season help motivate you for this season?

Brooks: During every game, everyone has brought out their best, and we have to come out stronger than before. Reaching state really motivated us to get back to the title game this season.

NP: Who is a player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Brooks: I try to incorporate pieces from different players. (Aces forward) A’ja Wilson is someone I look up to, especially after seeing her play in person. I also love (Iowa’s) Caitlin Clark’s ability to score inside, at the 3-point line and pass the ball.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Brooks: If I wasn’t playing basketball, I would probably be doing track or volleyball. I’ve always wanted to try track, and I played volleyball throughout middle school.

NP: Since it’s a new year, do you have any resolutions?

Brooks: My goals for the new year are to stay consistent in the gym and finish out my senior year with good grades in preparation for the next steps in my basketball career.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Prep rankings: Liberty boys, Gorman girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
Prep rankings: Liberty boys, Gorman girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
2
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
3
Bishop Gorman sends 8 to FBS schools after winning national title
Bishop Gorman sends 8 to FBS schools after winning national title
4
Alex Wright’s best of 2023: Gorman, realignment dominate Nevada preps
Alex Wright’s best of 2023: Gorman, realignment dominate Nevada preps
5
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Democracy Prep’s Josiah Stroughter
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Democracy Prep’s Josiah Stroughter
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Nick Jefferson
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Nick Jefferson
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin