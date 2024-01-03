Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks

Forward Gabrielle Brooks scored 20 points to help Coronado win the West Coast Jamboree title Saturday and earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks (11) dribbles through Liberty’s Alofa Eteuini (10) and Alia Matavao, right, during a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal game at Liberty High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winning a tournament championship in nonleague play can help a team’s chemistry and boost its confidence during the most important part of its schedule.

It’s done just that for the Coronado girls basketball team and senior forward Gabrielle Brooks on the Cougars’ five-game winning streak entering Tuesday.

Brooks scored 20 points in Coronado’s 63-47 win over Miramonte (California) to win the West Coast Jamboree championship Saturday in San Francisco. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“The most important things that helped us win was our chemistry and effort,” Brooks said. “Every play we encouraged each other and lifted each other up.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: How did reaching the state title game last season help motivate you for this season?

Brooks: During every game, everyone has brought out their best, and we have to come out stronger than before. Reaching state really motivated us to get back to the title game this season.

NP: Who is a player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Brooks: I try to incorporate pieces from different players. (Aces forward) A’ja Wilson is someone I look up to, especially after seeing her play in person. I also love (Iowa’s) Caitlin Clark’s ability to score inside, at the 3-point line and pass the ball.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Brooks: If I wasn’t playing basketball, I would probably be doing track or volleyball. I’ve always wanted to try track, and I played volleyball throughout middle school.

NP: Since it’s a new year, do you have any resolutions?

Brooks: My goals for the new year are to stay consistent in the gym and finish out my senior year with good grades in preparation for the next steps in my basketball career.

