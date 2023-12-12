Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry

Desert Pines junior forward Trista Mabry scored 21 points in the Jaguars’ 55-18 win over Palo Verde on Dec. 5, earning her Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Desert Pines' Trista Mabry (22) defends a shot from Las Vegas' Kayla Terry (23) during the class 4A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis forward Brooklyn Scurry (23) battles underneath the basket for a shot defended well by Desert Pines forward Trista Mabry (22) during the second half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trista Mabry said the Desert Pines girls basketball team is motivated this season after losing in the Class 4A state title game in February.

Now in 5A, the top classification, Mabry helped the Jaguars continue their perfect start entering Tuesday in their league opener last week.

Mabry scored 21 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, six steals and seven blocks in a 55-18 win over Palo Verde on Dec. 5 that gave the Jaguars a 6-0 record. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“Because we played (Palo Verde) in the (4A state) semifinals last season, I already had a good idea of how they would play,” Mabry said. “I used that to my advantage because I knew I had the confidence to do what I needed to do and to win.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who is a basketball player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Mabry: I really like A’ja Wilson and how she’s able to make shots for herself but also help the team out. She’s also really good defensively.

NP: What’s your favorite memory in your basketball career?

Mabry: It’s being able to travel with my teammates. We all have a lot of fun when we go out of state together. This summer we went to Idaho, and we did a lot of traveling.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals you follow?

Mabry: Before the game, at least two hours before, I start listening to music, doing yoga and getting up shots earlier so I can rest before it’s time to play. I tend to listen to R&B; it calms me down.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Mabry: I really have a lot of fun playing flag football, so I would like to try it. I played it in middle school.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.