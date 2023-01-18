48°F
Girls Basketball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 4:58 pm
 
Faith Lutheran's Raina Forgue (23) drives to the basket against Spring Valley during the second ...
Faith Lutheran's Raina Forgue (23) drives to the basket against Spring Valley during the second half of a basketball game at Faith Lutheran High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Last season Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue sprained her ankle against Spring Valley in the first quarter. She left the game and missed the next four.

The junior guard was looking forward to this season’s rematch against one of the Class 5A state semifinalists, who beat the Crusaders by 37 points last year.

With Forgue on the court, she made an impact for the Crusaders. She scored 16 points to lead Faith Lutheran to a 60-51 win against Spring Valley. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It felt really good knocking out another conference opponent,” Forgue said. “It just feels good to see our hard work and practice pay off in games. …This year we got our redemption and got the win.”

When Forgue’s outside shot wasn’t falling against the Grizzlies, she found success attacking the basket to help the Crusaders dig out of an early 10-point deficit.

“What was working for me was finishing under the rim and causing fouls to go to the free throw line,” Forgue said. “I’ve been working on trying to read the defense, take what they give me, and try to score at all three levels of the court.”

Entering Tuesday, the Crusaders are 13-3, Forgue said the players’ willingness to work on the little things in practices has contributed to their early success.

She believes the team’s chemistry has improved from last season and will help Faith Lutheran continue to find ways to win in a competitive 5A.

“Last year we were a very young team and this year we’ve come back and are learning from our mistakes,” Forgue said. “I think that’s contributing to wins that we may not have gotten last year.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

