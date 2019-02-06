Nevada Preps Girls Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6
Here are the latest Nevada Preps girls basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|24-1
|1
|2. Desert Oasis
|17-4
|2
|3. Spring Valley
|18-6
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|16-7
|4
|5. Canyon Springs
|22-3
|5
|6. Liberty
|17-5
|8
|7. Faith Lutheran
|17-6
|6
|8. Shadow Ridge
|18-6
|7
|9. Foothill
|13-14
|—
|10. Legacy
|13-10
|10
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|18-11
|1
|2. Boulder City
|16-7
|2
|3. Mojave
|13-6
|3
|4. Sunrise Mountain
|11-10
|—
|5. Moapa Valley
|14-8
|4