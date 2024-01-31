No. 2 Bishop Gorman routs Desert Pines in girls basketball —PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman rolled to a home victory over Desert Pines in a girls basketball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Pines’ Siara Bracey (1) attempts to break past Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) and Kenzee Holton (14) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) attempts to make a rebound shot against Desert Pines during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) goes for a basket against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Neenah Webster (33) tries to get past Desert Pines’ Alanna Jackson (11) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ Mya Harper (2) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr (12) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) attempts to make a rebound shot against Desert Pines during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Kenzie Holton (14) looks to pass in a game against Desert Pines during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Neenah Webster (33) tries to get past Desert Pines’ Alanna Jackson (11) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Sydney Chestnut (5) dribbles past Desert Pines players during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) tries to get past Bishop Gorman’s Anna Barragan (4) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) shoots against Desert Pines during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman players try to secure a rebound shot against Desert Pines High School during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ London Scott (10) tries to break past Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr (12) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ Taveah Oliver (4) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Kenzee Holton (14) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ Siara Bracey (1) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (34) shot during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) attempts to block Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) attempts to block Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich watches a game against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich watches a game against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich speaks with her staff during a game against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman defeated visiting Desert Pines 63-32 in a Class 5A Southern League girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Gaels improved to 18-4 overall and are in first place in 5A Southern League at 9-1, while Desert Pines fell to 12-6 and 5-5 in league.

Gorman next faces No. 5 Liberty on Friday, while the Jaguars are at Las Vegas High on Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.