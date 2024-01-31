No. 2 Bishop Gorman routs Desert Pines in girls basketball —PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rolled to a home victory over Desert Pines in a girls basketball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Bishop Gorman defeated visiting Desert Pines 63-32 in a Class 5A Southern League girls basketball game on Tuesday.
The second-ranked Gaels improved to 18-4 overall and are in first place in 5A Southern League at 9-1, while Desert Pines fell to 12-6 and 5-5 in league.
Gorman next faces No. 5 Liberty on Friday, while the Jaguars are at Las Vegas High on Friday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.