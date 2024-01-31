54°F
Girls Basketball

No. 2 Bishop Gorman routs Desert Pines in girls basketball —PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 10:56 pm
 
Desert Pines’ Siara Bracey (1) attempts to break past Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webs ...
Desert Pines’ Siara Bracey (1) attempts to break past Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) and Kenzee Holton (14) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) attempts to make a rebound shot against Desert Pines ...
Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) goes for a basket against Desert Pines High School ...
Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) goes for a basket against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman’s Neenah Webster (33) tries to get past Desert Pines’ Alanna Jackso ...
Desert Pines’ Mya Harper (2) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr (12) dur ...
Desert Pines’ Mya Harper (2) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr (12) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) attempts to make a rebound shot against Desert Pines ...
Bishop Gorman’s Kenzie Holton (14) looks to pass in a game against Desert Pines during a ...
Bishop Gorman’s Kenzie Holton (14) looks to pass in a game against Desert Pines during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman’s Neenah Webster (33) tries to get past Desert Pines’ Alanna Jackso ...
Bishop Gorman’s Sydney Chestnut (5) dribbles past Desert Pines players during a game at ...
Bishop Gorman’s Sydney Chestnut (5) dribbles past Desert Pines players during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) tries to get past Bishop Gorman’s Anna Barragan ( ...
Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) tries to get past Bishop Gorman’s Anna Barragan (4) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) shoots against Desert Pines during a game at Bishop ...
Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) shoots against Desert Pines during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman players try to secure a rebound shot against Desert Pines High School during a ga ...
Bishop Gorman players try to secure a rebound shot against Desert Pines High School during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Pines’ London Scott (10) tries to break past Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr ...
Desert Pines’ London Scott (10) tries to break past Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr (12) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Pines’ Taveah Oliver (4) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Kenzee Holton (14) ...
Desert Pines’ Taveah Oliver (4) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Kenzee Holton (14) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Pines’ Siara Bracey (1) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Aliitasi Fakatoumaf ...
Desert Pines’ Siara Bracey (1) tries to block Bishop Gorman’s Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (34) shot during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) attempts to block Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy ...
Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) attempts to block Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy (32) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry (22) attempts to block Bishop Gorman’s Savannah Searcy ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich watches a game against Desert Pines High School at Bi ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich watches a game against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich watches a game against Desert Pines High School at Bi ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich speaks with her staff during a game against Desert Pi ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich speaks with her staff during a game against Desert Pines High School at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman defeated visiting Desert Pines 63-32 in a Class 5A Southern League girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Gaels improved to 18-4 overall and are in first place in 5A Southern League at 9-1, while Desert Pines fell to 12-6 and 5-5 in league.

Gorman next faces No. 5 Liberty on Friday, while the Jaguars are at Las Vegas High on Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

