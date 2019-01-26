Roundup: Canyon Springs rolls past Cheyenne for Northeast win
Jeanette Fine scored 28 points Saturday to lead the Canyon Springs girls basketball team to a 75-44 road win over Cheyenne in a Northeast League game.
Jhane Richardson added 15 points for the Pioneers, who outscored the Desert Shields 23-12 in the second quarter to take a 39-21 halftime lead.
Jennifer Quintana had 12 points for Cheyenne.
Lincoln County 41, The Meadows 4 — At The Meadows, Kendra Mathews had 10 points as the Lynx rolled past the Mustangs.
Gwen Lamb scored eight for Lincoln County, which led 15-0 after one quarter and 27-2 at the half.