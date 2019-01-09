Roundup: Cheyenne collects road win at Green Valley

Germanie White scored 10 points Tuesday to help Cheyenne’s girls basketball team to a 46-40 win at Desert Pines.

Germanie White scored 10 points Tuesday to help Cheyenne’s girls basketball team to a 46-40 win at Desert Pines.

Gemini Ventura and Jameelah Whitlock added eight points each for the Desert Shields.

Zeyana Patillo scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars.

Spring Valley 59, Sierra Vista 28 — At Spring Valley, Alexus Quaadman had 16 points and 18 rebounds to lift the Grizzlies over the Mountain Lions.

Garrisen Freeman added 10 points for Spring Valley, which led 28-7 at the half.

Shania Johnson-Harper led Sierra Vista with eight points.

Rancho 40, Legacy 39 — At Rancho, Saipress Jones led all scorers with 17 points as the Rams nipped the Longhorns.

Rancho led 38-28 entering the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Sam Greene scored 12 points for Legacy.

Pahrump Valley 45, Chaparral 39 — At Chaparral, Kathryn Daffer scored 12 points to help the Trojans hold off the Cowboys.

Tayla Wombaker added 10 points for Pahrump, which carried a 34-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Emani White led Chaparral with 20 points.

Clark 53, Silverado 39 — At Clark, Janiah Weathers, Symere Shelton and Coraly Dupree led a balanced attack with eight points apiece as the Chargers defeated the Skyhawks.

Julia Reid and Lois Tarkanian each added seven points for Clark, which led 31-17 at halftime.

Kimberlyn Tanner led Silverado with 12 points.

Bonanza 43, Tech 26 — At Bonanza, Aaliyah Booker had 16 points to lead the Bengals by the Roadrunners.

Rayanna LeFear added 12 points for Bonanza, which used a 15-5 second-quarter run to take a 26-11 halftime lead.

Cassandra Banchich and Tayler Muwwakkil each had six points for Tech.

Mojave 56, Del Sol 14 — At Mojave, Chania Scott scored 15 points to help the Rattlers rout the Dragons.

Alecia Kelly and Jasmine Kaufman each added 13 points for Mojave, which led 13-0 after one quarter and 26-8 at the half.

Paige Birch led Del Sol with seven points.

Calvary Chapel 47, Lincoln County 39 — At Panaca, Midajah McCarty had 14 points to lead the Lions over the Lynx.

Tyra Perkins added 13 points, and Olivia Bell scored 11 for Calvary Chapel, which led 16-10 after one quarter.

Kendra Mathews led Lincoln County with 14 points.

Laughlin 41, Indian Springs 9 — At Indian Springs, the Cougars grabbed an 18-2 halftime lead and cruised by the Thunderbirds.