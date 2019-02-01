Roundup: Cimarron-Memorial holds off Palo Verde

Elise Young and Yesenia Wesley-Nash each scored 16 points to help Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball team score a 51-45 home victory over Palo Verde on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

Mary Jane Williams-Law added 11 points for the Spartans, who trailed 21-19 at the half.

Kedrena Johnson scored 18 points, Ashley Marushok had 12 points, and Carissa Salazar scored 10 to lead the Panthers.

Faith Lutheran 54, Arbor View 44 — At Faith Lutheran, Kelsey Howryla scored 15 points as the Crusaders topped the Aggies.

Taylor Etopio had 13 points, and Skye Landaz added eight points for Faith Lutheran, which used a 15-8 third quarter run to pull away.

Amiya Lattomus scored 14 points, and Alina Oranchak tallied 12 points to pace Arbor View.

Legacy 47, Rancho 37 — At Legacy, Autumn McCain scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns past the Rams.

Sam Greene added 11 points for Legacy, which led 23-19 at halftime.

Kekai States scored a game-high 18 points on six 3-pointers for Rancho.

Sunrise Mountain 53, Moapa Valley 52 — At Overton, Markaila McCurdy converted two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to lift the Miners over the Pirates.

McCurdy and Aiyana Ramirez each scored 15 points for Sunrise Mountain, which knocked down five 3-pointers.

Lainey Cornwall had a game-high 29 points, and teammate Kaitlyn Anderson supplied 11 points for Moapa Valley.

Green Valley 51, Tech 34 — At Green Valley, Shleby Clark scored 13 points as the Gators defeated the Roadrunners.

Amore Espino and Michel Lagunas-Monroy each added eight points for Green Valley, which led 26-11 at the half.

Tayler Muwwakkil scored 12 points, and Sadiya Mayo had 11 points for Tech.

Liberty 59, Basic 36 — At Liberty, Shaleina Bird had 15 points to power the Patriots over the Wolves.

Journie Augmon added 10 points for Liberty, which led 19-9 after one quarter and outscored Basic 23-7 in the third quarter.

Basic’s Jasmine Richardson scored 22 points.

Foothill 62, Coronado 46 — At Foothill, Laurel Rockwood supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds to help power the Falcons over the Cougars.

Jailyn Johnson contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for Foothill, which got 14 points apiece from Maddy Beckham and Aqui Williams.

Haley Morton scored 13 points, and Gabbie Etopio tallied 10 points to pace Coronado.

Centennial 78, Shadow Ridge 25 — At Centennial, Taylor Bigby scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs in a rout of the Mustangs.

Eboni Walker had 13 points, six assists and nine steals, and Aishah Brown and Daejah Phillips each scored 10 points for Centennial, which led 50-16 at halftime.

Vashay Young and Christina Thames each scored six points to lead the Mustangs.

Chaparral 61, Sky Pointe 25 — At Sky Pointe, Emani White scored 17 points to lead the Cowboys past the Eagles.

Brizeida Mora-Herrera added 11 points for Chaparral, which led 27-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Jocelyn Sanders scored 13 points to lead the Eagles, and teammate Hannah Driscoll added 12 points.

Laughlin 61, Mountain View 19 — At Mountain View, Jasmine Donnett scored 17 points as the Cougars beat the Saints.

Savannah Santillano added 16 points, Ashley Bishop had 12 points and Alexis Rios scored 11 for Laughlin, which used a 20-2 second-quarter run to take a 35-9 halftime lead.

Amani Reece led Mountain View with 11 points.