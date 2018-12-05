Roundup: Faith Lutheran rallies to top Green Valley

Taylor Etopio scored 13 points on Tuesday to lead Faith Lutheran’s girls basketball team to a 54-48 home win over Green Valley.

Kayla Proctor added 11 points for the Crusaders, who trailed 35-34 after three quarters.

Amore Espino led the Gators with 16 points.

Foothill 58, Cimarron-Memorial 45 — At Cimarron, Jailyn Johnson scored 17 points as the Falcons defeated the Spartans.

Ryan Jenkins and Maddy Beckham each added 10 points for Foothill, which closed the game on an 18-9 run.

Elise Young had a game-high 24 points, and teammate Yesenia Wesley-Nash had 10 points for Cimarron.

Cheyenne 37, Rancho 31 — At Rancho, Autumn Shulkusky had 15 points as the Desert Shields rallied past the Rams.

Brielle Jefferson added eight points for Cheyenne, which outscored Rancho 26-10 in the second half.

Taylor DeGourville scored 14 points to pace the Rams.

Sunrise Mountain 55, Tech 36 — At Sunrise Mountain, Markaila McCurdy had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals to power the Miners over the Roadrunners.

Aiyana Ramirez added nine points, and Trinity Lavoll had seven rebounds, four assists, six steals and six blocked shots for Sunrise Mountain, which outscored Tech 23-11 in the third quarter.

Makenna Faught led Tech with 12 points.

Legacy 56, Basic 41 — At Legacy, Sam Greene scored 16 points, and Samiah Mitchell chipped in with 12 as the Longhorns defeated the Wolves.

Saniya Walker and Aaliya Neal each supplied seven points for Legacy, which led 32-24 at halftime.

Basic’s Alexis Lea led all scorers with 26 points.

Desert Oasis 59, Silverado 11 — At Desert Oasis, Eliyjah Pricebrooks had 16 points as the Diamondbacks routed the Skyhawks.

Brianna Clark added 10 points for Desert Oasis, which led 20-3 after one quarter and 42-4 at the half.

Canyon Springs 66, Las Vegas 20 — At Canyon Springs, the Pioneers jumped out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter and rolled over the Wildcats.

Kayla Johnson 14 points to lead three Canyon Springs players in double figures. Ja’moni Brown added 12 points, and Jeanette Fine scored 10 for the Pioneers.

Amarie Regala led Las Vegas with 12 points.

Desert Pines 47, Eldorado 12 — At Desert Pines, Elasjanae Burns supplied 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jaguars past the Sundevils.

Kailani Daulino added 10 points for Desert Pines, which raced to a 21-5 halftime lead.

Clark 55, Durango 16 — At Clark, Janiah Weathers scored 17 points as the Chargers routed the Trailblazers.

Haley Daniels added 11 points for Clark, which sped to a 31-7 halftime lead.

Virgin Valley 44, Del Sol 19 — At Mesquite, Alexis Boatright scored 13 points to help the Bulldogs top the Dragons.

Nathalie Lagamayo added 10 points for Virgin Valley, which outscored Del Sol 24-10 in the second half.

Markay Merchant led Del Sol with 15 points.

Needles 56, Laughlin 26 — At Needles, California, Jordyn Breaux led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as the Mustangs defeated the Cougars.

Paige Murch had 14 points, and Marie Mills scored 13 for Needles, which led 28-15 at halftime.

Alexis Rios led Laughlin with nine points.

Lincoln County 65, Adelson School 8 — At Panaca, the Lynx defeated the Lions.

Lincoln County’s Sadie Soderborg had eight points.

GV Christian 42, American Prep 21 — At American Prep, the Guardians outscored American Prep 26-12 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Chloe Lamb had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Abigail Johnson scored 12 for GV Christian.

Calvary Chapel 64, Mountain View 4 — At Mountain View, the Lions used a 28-0 first-quarter run on their way to a rout of the Saints.

Olivia Bell had 16 points, and Tyra Perkins scored 15 for Calvary Chapel.