Girls Basketball

Roundup: Faith Lutheran rides balanced effort to win over Bonanza

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2019 - 4:40 pm
 

Kayla Proctor scored 10 points Friday to lead Faith Lutheran’s girls basketball team to a 54-28 home win over Bonanza.

Lili Arnold scored nine points for the Crusaders, who led 25-5 at halftime and remained 1½ games behind Centennial for first place in the Northwest League.

Macyn Raleigh scored 15 points to lead the Bengals.

Basic 50, Tech 47 — At Tech, Jasmine Richardson had 22 points as the Wolves held off the Roadrunners.

Tech got as close as 48-47, but Basic hit a pair of foul shots to seal the win. The Wolves were 24-for-28 from the free-throw line.

Kailey Taylor added 13 points for Basic.

Tayler Muwwakkil led Tech with 22 points.

Centennial 76, Cimarron-Memorial 24 — At Cimarron, Taylor Bigby, Aishah Brown and Eboni Walker each scored 11 points as the Bulldogs ran past the Spartans.

Daejah Phillips scored 10 points for Centennial, which led 30-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Yesenia Wesley-Nash scored nine points to lead the Spartans.

Boulder City 62, Sunrise Mountain 54 — At Sunrise Mountain, Ellie Howard poured in 26 points to help the Eagles down the Miners.

Setia Cox added 14 points, and Keely Alexander scored 11 for Boulder City.

Markaila McCurdy paced Sunrise Mountain with 18 points, and teammate Aiyana Ramirez scored 14.

Palo Verde 50, Legacy 42 — At Palo Verde, Alyssa Maillaro led all scorers with 19 points as the Panthers defeated the Longhorns.

Sam Greene led Legacy with 18 points. Samiah Mitchell scored 11 points, and Autumn McCain scored 10 points for the Longhorns.

Shadow Ridge 63, Arbor View 23 — At Arbor View, Jamia Carter and Vashay Young each scored 15 points as the Mustangs rolled past the Aggies.

Caitlyn Covington also scored 10 points for the Mustangs.

Amiya Lattomus led Arbor View with nine points.

Moapa Valley 70, Chaparral 41— At Overton, Lainey Cornwall led all scorers with 20 points as the Pirates rolled past the Cowboys.

Kaitlyn Anderson also scored 15 points for Moapa Valley, which led 49-22 at the half.

Brizeida Mora-Herrera led Chaparral with 13 points.

Rancho 39, Valley 15 — At Valley, Saipress Jones scored 14 points to lead the Rams in a rout of the Vikings.

Kristal Sullivan scored seven points for Rancho, which led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Layla Jackson scored eight points to lead the Vikings.

Calvary Chapel 47, Lincoln County 32 — At Calvary Chapel, Tyra Perkins scored 17 points to lead the Lions by the Lynx.

Olivia Bell added 16 points for Calvary Chapel, which led 15-4 after one quarter.

Sadie Soderborg had 16 points to lead Lincoln County, which got 11 points from Kendra Mathews.

Needles 49, Parker (Ariz.) 39 — At Needles, California, Valentina Limon led all scorers with 21 points as the Mustangs defeated the Broncs.

Marie Mills added 14 points, and Paige Murch scored 12 points for Needles.

Pahranagat Valley 47, Indian Springs 10 — At Indian Springs, Morgan Harris led all scorers with 16 points as the Panthers rolled past the Thunderbirds.

McKenzie Poulsen also scored 11 points for Pahranagat Valley.

Virgin Valley 2, Sky Pointe 0 — At Mesquite, the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles by forfeit.

