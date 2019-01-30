Roundup: Faith Lutheran tops Palo Verde in overtime

Skye Landaz hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds to go in overtime to give Faith Lutheran’s girls basketball team a 51-49 road win over Palo Verde on Tuesday.

(Getty Images)

Skye Landaz hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds to go in overtime to give Faith Lutheran’s girls basketball team a 51-49 road win over Palo Verde on Tuesday.

Quianna Brown had 15 points, and Kelsey Howryla had 11 points for the Crusaders.

Alyssa Maillaro led Palo Verde with 19 points, and teammate Carissa Salazar scored 12 points.

Coronado 54, Green Valley 53 — At Coronado, Sade Williams scored 18 points to help lift the Cougars over the Gators.

Haley Morton had 16 points for Coronado.

Shelby Clark scored 25 points for Green Valley, and Michelle Lagunas-Monroy had 18 points for the Gators.

Shadow Ridge 58, Cimarron-Memorial 52 — At Cimarron, Jamia Carter scored 15 points to help the Mustangs take defeat the Spartans.

Caitlyn Covington had 12 points for Shadow Ridge, and teammate Millia Gray had 11 points.

Yesenia Wesley-Nash scored 26 points for Cimarron, and Elise Young had 13 points for the Spartans.

Virgin Valley 55, Chaparral 49 — At Chaparral, Alexis Boatright scored 17 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Cowboys.

Nathalie Lagamayo had 13 points for Virgin Valley.

Emani White scored 21 points for Chaparral.

Legacy 48, Las Vegas 34 — At Las Vegas High, Sam Greene scored 16 points and the Longhorns used a 12-4 fourth quarter run to top the Wildcats.

Autumn McCain added 15 points for Legacy, which got nine points from Aaliya Neal.

Keona Singleton scored 13 points, and Cortney Stark added eight points for Las Vegas.

Boulder City 44, Moapa Valley 27 — At Boulder City, Ellie Howard had 13 points, and Madison Manns scored 11 as the Eagles beat the Pirates.

Moapa Valley’s Lainey Cornwall had 12 points, and Kaitlyn Anderson scored 10 points for the Pirates.

Canyon Springs 47, Rancho 13 — At Rancho, Jeanette Fine scored 20 points as the Pioneers defeated the Rams.

Kayla Johnson had nine points for Canyon Springs.

Foothill 52, Basic 12 — At Basic, Aqui Williams had 14 points as the Falcons cruised pass the Wolves.

Jasmine Richardson scored 10 points for Basic.

Needles 59, Mountain View 11 — At Mountain View, Paige Murch scored 17 points as the Mustangs dominated the Saints.

Valentina Limon scored 12 points, and Marie Mills scored 11 points for Needles.

Liberty 73, Tech 33 — At Tech, Tiana Tovia scored 14 points to lead 10 scorers as the Patriots routed the Roadrunners.

Shaleina Bird had 12 points, and Olivia Childress added 10 points for Liberty, which got eight points apiece from Starr Walker and Journie Augmon.

Tayler Muwwakkil scored 17 points to pace Tech.

Centennial 81, Bonanza 7 — At Bonanza, Aishah Brown had 18 points as the Bulldogs routed the Bengals.

Taylor Bigby added points for Centennial, which led 31-2 after one quarter.

Sunrise Mountain 69, Sky Pointe 22 — At Sky Pointe, Aiyana Ramirez had 12 points as the Miners routed the Eagles.

Trinity Lavoll and Markaila McCurdy each added 10 points for Sunrise Mountain, which opened the second half on a 16-0 run.

Jocelyn Sanders and Hannah Driscoll each scored 11 points for Sky Pointe, which trailed 24-5 after one quarter.

Calvary Chapel 50, The Meadows 14 — At Calvary Chapel, Olivia Bell had 19 points as the Lions routed the Mustangs.

Yara Bouharb added 11 points, and Jialing Monaco scored 10 for Calvary Chapel, which used a 32-4 run in the middle quarters to pull away.

Kambree Takekuma led The Meadows with six points.

Laughlin 65, Adelson School 16 — At Laughlin, the Cougars routed the Lions.