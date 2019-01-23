Roundup: Jamia Carter helps Mustangs edge Cimarron

Jamia Carter scored 15 points Tuesday to help Shadow Ridge’s girls basketball team to a 57-54 home win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Christina Thames added nine points for the Mustangs, who led 32-20 at halftime.

Elise Young led the Spartans with 26 points, and teammate Yesenia Wesley-Nash added 19 points.

Desert Oasis 62, Durango 12 — At Desert Oasis, Eliyjah Pricebrooks and Ahmaya Smith each scored 11 points as the Diamondbacks ran away from the Trailblazers.

Olivia Bigger and Jenae Stroud each added eight points for Desert Oasis, which led 30-0 after one quarter en route to securing coach Laurie Evans-Gygax’s 150th career win at the school.

Ty’ja McKinney led Durango with six points.

Bishop Gorman 76, Sierra Vista 47 — At Sierra Vista, Tierney Holcombe led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Gaels rolled past the Mountain Lions.

Georgia Ohiaeri and Olivia Smith each scored 11 points, and Lexi Kruljac added 10 points for Gorman, which held a commanding 43-15 halftime lead.

Shania Johnson-Harper had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Sierra Vista.

Democracy Prep 49, Del Sol 35 — At Del Sol, Sharmayne Finley fired in 29 points, leading the Blue Knights past the Dragons.

Amaya Williams added eight points for Democracy Prep, which held a 22-15 halftime edge.

Markay Merchant led Del Sol with 17 points.

Spring Valley 67, Silverado 20 — At Spring Valley, the Grizzlies beat the Skyhawks behind Alexus Quaadman’s 10 points.

Aaliyah Gayles added eight points for Spring Valley.

Legacy 64, Cheyenne 45 — At Legacy, Sam Greene poured in 30 points to lead the Longhorns to a rout of the Desert Shields.

Saniya Walker added 12 points for Legacy, which jumped out to a 28-19 halftime lead.

Germanie White had 12 points, and Autumn Shulkusky scored 10 for Cheyenne.

Las Vegas 44, Desert Pines 31 — At Desert Pines, Cortney Stark scored a game-high 18 points to help lift the Wildcats over the Jaguars.

Amarie Regala added 11 points for Las Vegas, which got nine points from Keona Singleton.

Elasjanae Burns led Desert Pines with 15 points.

Pahrump Valley 31, Mojave 25 — At Pahrump, Kathryn Daffer scored nine points to help guide the Trojans by the Rattlers.

Madison Hansen added six points for Pahrump, which jumped out to an 18-6 halftime lead.

Essence McRae led Mojave with eight points.

Western 27, Valley 25 — At Valley, Millani Johnson had 12 points to help the Warriors secure the win.

Layla Johnson had 10 points for the Vikings.

Rancho 34, Eldorado 22 — At Rancho, Saipress Jones had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, leading the Rams to an easy win over the Sundevils.

Indyah Direaux led Eldorado with nine points.

The Meadows 43, Adelson School 19 — At Adelson School, the Mustangs got an easy win over the Lions behind Jenna Ortiz’s 11 points.

Lauren Tsuchiyama scored 10 points for The Meadows.

Jayda Gilmore led Adelson School with 11 points.

Needles 58, Lake Mead 21 — At Needles, California, Paige Murch had 17 points as the Mustangs routed the Eagles.

Jordyn Breaux added 13 points, and Marie Mills scored 11 for Needles, which used a 22-1 second-quarter run to take a 45-9 halftime lead.

Lauryn Freund led Lake Mead with 12 points.