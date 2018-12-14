81°F
Girls Basketball

Roundup: Jasmine Richardson helps Basic top Chaparral

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2018 - 9:34 pm
 

Jasmine Richardson scored 15 points Thursday to help Basic’s girls basketball team to a 53-34 win over visiting Chaparral.

Alexis Lea had 12 points, and Alyssa Smithburger added nine points for the Wolves, who roared out to a 28-7 halftime lead.

Emani White scored 18 points to lead Chaparral.

Centennial 76, Bonanza 13 — At Centennial, Taylor Bigby scored 18 points, and the Bulldogs opened the game on a 37-0 run on their way to a rout of the Bengals.

Kalyn Miller added 10 points for Centennial, which had 13 players score.

Macyn Raleigh led Bonanza with five points.

Mojave 56, Valley 22 — At Mojave, Alecia Kelly had 17 points to lead the Rattlers to the win over the Vikings.

Ta’Nyia Zeno added 13 points, and Chania Scott 12 points for Mojave, which led 20-7 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Krystal Carter led the Vikings with eight points.

Western 48, Del Sol 31 — At Del Sol, Millani Johnson scored 17 points, and Taysha Poole added 15 points as the Warriors defeated the Dragons.

Del Sol’s Markay Merchant led all scorers with 21 points.

Adelson School 24, Mountain View 19 — At Adelson, Jayda Gilmore scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Lions roared back from a 17-12 fourth-quarter deficit to top the Saints.

Dana Bluevise added eight points for Adelson.

Anabelle Agramon led Mountain View with seven points.

Sky Pointe 41, Indian Springs 12 — At Sky Pointe, Hannah Driscoll scored 16 points to help power the Eagles to victory over the Thunderbirds.

Jocelyn Sanders had 12 points for Sky Pointe.

Aubree Young scored six points to pace Indian Springs.

Calvary Chapel 72, GV Christian 11 — At Calvary Chapel, Olivia Bell had 18 points as the Lions blitzed the Guardians.

Midajah McCarty and Tyra Perkins each added 15 points for Calvary Chapel, which led 30-4 after one quarter.

Pahrump Valley JV 35, Somerset-Losee 20 — At Pahrump, Abbie Smeder had 10 points to lead the Trojans’ junior varsity to the win.

Sariah Watson had eight points to lead Somerset-Losee.

