Roundup: Sharmayne Finley leads Democracy Prep by Rancho

Senior wing Sharmayne Finley had 43 points and 11 rebounds to lead Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team to a 63-55 home win over Rancho on Friday night.

Monica Marshall also had 13 rebounds for the Blue Knights.

Kekai States and Saipress Jones each scored 13 points for the Rams, and teammate Kristal Sullivan scored 10 points.

Shadow Ridge 47, Legacy 29 — At Legacy, Caitlyn Covington had 11 points as the Mustangs defeated the Longhorns.

Christina Thames scored 10 points for Shadow Ridge.

Aaliya Neal had 15 points for Legacy.

Centennial 86, Sacramento (Calif.) 51 — At Sacramento, California, Eboni Walker had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs by the Dragons.

Melanie Isbell added 15 points, and Daejah Phillips scored 14 for Centennial, which got 11 points from Taylor Bigby.

Andriana Avent led Sacramento with 23 points, and teammate Ryanne Walters scored 16 points.

Laughlin 37, The Meadows 20 — At The Meadows, Faith McGeehan scored 11 points to lead the Cougars past the Mustangs.

Savannah Santillano scored 10 points for the Cougars, who outscored the Mustangs 24-14 in the second half.

Kambree Takekuma scored seven points to lead the Mustangs.

Sierra Vista 67, Western 28 — At Western, Shania Johnson-Harper had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Mountain Lions routed the Warriors.

Cherish Ross added 16 points, and Ayauna Scott scored 10 for Sierra Vista.

Adrianna Jones had 14 points, and Millani Jones scored 10 for Western.

Mojave 65, Cheyenne 53 — At Mojave, Alecia Kelly scored 21 points to lead the Rattlers by the Desert Shields.

Jasmine Kaufman added 16 points for Mojave, which led only 32-28 at the half.

Germanie White paced Cheyenne with 19 points.

Foothill 41, Clark 29 — At Foothill, Ryan Jenkins had nine points, and Laurel Rockwood scored eight to help the Falcons take care off the Chargers.

Symere Shelton led Clark with 11 points.

Silverado 48, Las Vegas 38 — At Las Vegas High, Jessica Guzman led the Skyhawks with 10 points as they defeated the Wildcats.

Wildcats’ Xeda Regala led all scorers with 16 points.

Virgin Valley 36, Lincoln County 32 — At Panaca, Alexis Boatright had 12 points to lift the Vikings over the Lynx.

Kendra Matthews scored 16 points for Lincoln County.

Indian Springs 19, Sandy Valley 17 — At Indian Springs, Faith Prine had 10 points as the Thunderbirds outlasted the Sidewinders in overtime.

Savana Deer had 10 points for Sandy Valley.

Calvary Chapel 61, Founders Academy 10 — At Calvary Chapel, Olivia Bell scored all 15 of her points in the first half as the Lions blitzed the Centurions.