Girls Basketball

Roundup: Sharmayne Finley’s triple-double keys Blue Knights’ win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2019 - 9:23 pm
 

Sharmayne Finley registered a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday to lead Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team to a 53-33 home win over Western.

Zay Brass scored 15 points for the Blue Knights, who got 10 points from Anayah Hooks.

Adrianna Jones scored 13 points, and Millani Johnson had 12 points to pace the Warriors.

Spring Valley 73, Clark 42 — At Spring Valley, Missy Valdez and Chelsea Camara each scored 14 points as the Grizzlies pulled away from the Chargers.

Ella Zanders had 11 points, and Aaliyah Gayles added 10 points for Spring Valley, which outscored Clark 57-26 in the second half.

Marieka Dent led all scorers with 18 points for the Chargers.

Sierra Vista 46, Durango 25 — At Durango, Alexis Hansen scored 12 points to help power the Mountain Lions by the Trailblazers.

Chantele SeraJosef added nine points for Sierra Vista, which jumped out to a 25-8 lead at the half.

Laila Loring scored nine points to pace Durango.

Cheyenne 37, Eldorado 28 — At Eldorado, Germanie White scored 14 points to lead the Desert Shields by the Sundevils.

Malia Highler added seven points for Cheyenne, which led only 23-19 after three quarters.

Shelby Curtis paced Eldorado with 10 points.

Bishop Gorman 76, Silverado 12 — At Silverado, Bentleigh Hoskins led four double-figure scorers with 14 points as the Gaels routed the Skyhawks.

Olivia Smith had 13 points, and Tierney Holcombe and Jordan Kruljac scored 10 points each for Gorman, which sprinted to a 47-9 halftime lead.

Valley 34, Somerset-Losee 25 — At Valley, Layla Jackson scored 14 points as the Vikings downed the Lions.

Charisma Neal added 10 points for Valley, which ended the game on a 15-1 run.

Sariah Watson had 11 points to pace Somerset-Losee.

