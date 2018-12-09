107°F
Girls Basketball

Roundup: Silverado gets past Democracy Prep

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2018 - 8:25 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2018 - 8:39 pm

Kimberlyn Tanner had a team-high 17 points to propel Silverado’s girls basketball team to a 45-41 road victory over Democracy Prep on Saturday evening.

Destiny Byrd scored 14 for Silverado, which led 20-16 at halftime.

Sharmayne Finley scored a game-high 35 points for the Blue Knights.

Las Vegas 54, Valley 32 — At Valley, Cortney Stark led three Wildcats players in double figures with 13 points in a victory over the Vikings.

Arianna Pinelo scored 12 for Las Vegas, and Denaia Rivers added 10 points.

Layla Jackson scored a game-high 17 for Valley.

Shadow Ridge 53, Virgin Valley 38 — At Mesquite, Caitlyn Covington had 20 points as the Mustangs took down the Bulldogs.

Alexis Boatright scored 14 points for Virgin Valley.

Nathalie Lagamayo finished with 12 points for Centennial.

Needles 56, The Meadows 17 — At Needles, Paige Murch scored 19 points to lead Needles over The Meadows.

Marie Mills was the other double-digit scorer for Needles on Saturday, finishing with 10 points.

Coleville 50, Pahranagat Valley 22 — At Virginia City, the Wolves jumped out to a 27-8 halftime lead en route to a win over the Panthers in the Comstock Classic.

Moapa Valley 58, Lincoln County 26 — At Mesquite, Lainey Cornwall scored 15 points as the Pirates defeated the Lynx.

Kaitlyn Anderson scored 14 points for Moapa Valley.

Despite the large margin of victory, the Pirates only attempted five free throws, converting three of their attempts.

Panguitch (Utah) 52, Pahrump Valley 30 — At Mesquite, Kapri Orton had 18 points as the Bobcats defeated the Trojans.

Brittney Henrie had 11 points for the Bobcats.

Sunrise Mountain 53, Lake Havasu (Ariz.) 29 — At Flagstaff, Ariz., the Miners cruised to victory.

